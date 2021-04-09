By order of the Duke: Atholl Gathering goes online

In a personal “invitation” from Bruce Murray, His Grace the 12th Duke of Atholl, the annual Atholl Gathering & Games is inviting pipers to participate in the online version of the event.

Normally, the event would be held on the Duke of Atholl’s sprawling estate that surrounds Blair Castle, the venue for the annual Glenfiddich Solo Piping Championships.

“My family and the Atholl Highlanders have great pleasure in extending an invitation to all competing pipers to participate in the Atholl Gathering Online Piping Competition. The results will be announced on Sunday, 30th May 2021, Gathering Day.

“Sadly, the pandemic will prevent us from running the Atholl Gathering and Games in the usual format. In response to this we have decided to put on an online piping competition, providing a truly global opportunity for competing pipers to put their skills to the test. As always, the judging will be undertaken by an experienced panel of pipers, who will adjudicate on pre-recorded performances.”

“Let’s not allow the current restrictions to prevent us from participating in this wonderful tradition, celebrating some of the finest pipers and music in Scotland.”

Pipers can enter here, but there’s a tight limit on the number who can be accepted.

The Duke shows a sense of humour, saying, “We apologize there will be no midges, hot sun, rain, snow, howling gales or pipe band to contend with, but all will be back to normal in 2022!!!”