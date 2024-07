Grade 2 Medley videos from the 2024 Cambridge Games

We’re pleased to bring pipes|drums readers, viewers and listeners videos of the Grade 2 medley competition at the 2024 Cambridge Highland Games, held on July 20th at Churchill Park in Cambridge, Ontario.

The videos are linked below in the order of each band’s finish. You can also go to our YouTube Channel to see a playlist of the event in the same order.

We thank each band for allowing us to capture their performances.