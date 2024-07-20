Peel Police win Grade 2 at Cambridge Games
Cambridge, Ontario July 20, 2024 – The Cambridge Highland Games, which often suffers from oppressive heat or torrential rain, enjoyed magnificent weather for a welcomed change as the Peel Regional Police Pipe Band won the five-band Grade 2 medley contest. Sean McKeown of Bowmanville, Ontario, was the Professional Solo Piper of the Day, and MacKenzie Chamberlain was the Professional Snare Drummer of the Day.
Henry Palach of Aurora, Ontario, was nearly perfect in the Grade 1 Amateur Solo Piping, easily winning Amateur oPipier of the Day honours, with three firsts and a second in the 2/4 March event, and Dan Hogan was the Amateur Drummer of the Day.
Grade 2 bands were permitted to play up in the “Grade 1” MSR competition, but only the Ottawa Highlanders and Toronto Police entered. Ontario’s only Grade 1 band, the 78th Fraser Highlanders, didn’t attend. There was confusion at the prize-giving ceremony, and the Grade 1 event results were not announced, officials audibly wondering what to do. The Peel Police had the honour of marching off the park first.
Stay tuned for videos of the Grade 2 band competition, coming soon.
Bands
Grade 2 (medley, five competed)
1st Peel Regional Police
2nd Ottawa Highlanders
3rd Ottawa Police Service
Drumming: Ottawa Highlanders
Bass-section: Ottawa Highlanders
Judges: Liz Sheridan, Peter Sinclair (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); Colin MacLellan (ensemble)
Grade 3 (medley, four competed)
1st Guelph
2nd Durham Regional Police
3rd Peel Regional Police (Gr3)
Drumming: Guelph
Bass Section: Guelph
Judges: Bob Worrall, Eddie Gorman (piping); Harvey Dawson (drumming); John Elliott (esnemble)
Grade 4 (medley, six competed)
1st Rob Roy
2nd Guelph (Gr4)
3rd Hamilton Police
Drumming: Guelph
Bass Section: Rob Roy
Judges: Liz Sheridan, Peter Sinclair (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); Colin MacLellan (ensemble)
Grade 5 (march medley, 10 competed)
1st Paris/Port Dover
2nd Smith’s Falls-Gordon
3rd Michigan Scottish
Drumming: Lindsay
Bass Section: Michigan Scottish
Judges: Bob Worrall, Eddie Gorman (piping); Harvey Dawson (drumming); John Elliott (esnemble)
Professional Solo Piping (11 competed)
Piobaireachd
1st Sean McKeown
2nd Tyler Harris
3rd Alastair Murray
4th Tyler Bridge
5th Jacob Dicker
6th Tyler Johnson
Judge: Brad Davidson
2/4 March
1st Joe Biggs
2nd Tyler Bridge
3rd Jacob Dicker
4th MacGregor van de Ven
5th Tyler Harris
6th Alastair Murray
Judge: Hector MacDonald
Strathspey & Reel
1st Tyler Bridge
2nd Sean McKeown
3rd Tyler Johnson
4th Tyler Harris
5th Joe Biggs
6th Jacob Dicker
Judge: Pete Aumonier
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Sean McKeown
2nd Joe Biggs
3rd Jacob Dicker
4th Tyler Johnson
5th MacGregor van de Ven
6th Tyler Harris
Judge: John Elliott
Solo Drumming (four competed)
Snare
Professional
MSR
1st
2nd
3rd
Judge: Drew Duthart
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Cameron McKail
2nd MacKenzie Chamberlain
3rd Kyle Wardell
Judge: Harvey Dawson
Tenor
Professional
MSR
1st Kate Dudek
2nd Shanyn Young
Judge: Reagan Jones
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Kate Dudek
2nd Shanyn Young
Judge: Reagan Jones
NO COMMENTS YET