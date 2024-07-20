Peel Police win Grade 2 at Cambridge Games

Cambridge, Ontario July 20, 2024 – The Cambridge Highland Games, which often suffers from oppressive heat or torrential rain, enjoyed magnificent weather for a welcomed change as the Peel Regional Police Pipe Band won the five-band Grade 2 medley contest. Sean McKeown of Bowmanville, Ontario, was the Professional Solo Piper of the Day, and MacKenzie Chamberlain was the Professional Snare Drummer of the Day.

Henry Palach of Aurora, Ontario, was nearly perfect in the Grade 1 Amateur Solo Piping, easily winning Amateur oPipier of the Day honours, with three firsts and a second in the 2/4 March event, and Dan Hogan was the Amateur Drummer of the Day.

Grade 2 bands were permitted to play up in the “Grade 1” MSR competition, but only the Ottawa Highlanders and Toronto Police entered. Ontario’s only Grade 1 band, the 78th Fraser Highlanders, didn’t attend. There was confusion at the prize-giving ceremony, and the Grade 1 event results were not announced, officials audibly wondering what to do. The Peel Police had the honour of marching off the park first.

Stay tuned for videos of the Grade 2 band competition, coming soon.

Bands

Grade 2 (medley, five competed)

1st Peel Regional Police

2nd Ottawa Highlanders

3rd Ottawa Police Service

Drumming: Ottawa Highlanders

Bass-section: Ottawa Highlanders

Judges: Liz Sheridan, Peter Sinclair (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); Colin MacLellan (ensemble)

Grade 3 (medley, four competed)

1st Guelph

2nd Durham Regional Police

3rd Peel Regional Police (Gr3)

Drumming: Guelph

Bass Section: Guelph

Judges: Bob Worrall, Eddie Gorman (piping); Harvey Dawson (drumming); John Elliott (esnemble)

Grade 4 (medley, six competed)

1st Rob Roy

2nd Guelph (Gr4)

3rd Hamilton Police

Drumming: Guelph

Bass Section: Rob Roy

Judges: Liz Sheridan, Peter Sinclair (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); Colin MacLellan (ensemble)

Grade 5 (march medley, 10 competed)

1st Paris/Port Dover

2nd Smith’s Falls-Gordon

3rd Michigan Scottish

Drumming: Lindsay

Bass Section: Michigan Scottish

Judges: Bob Worrall, Eddie Gorman (piping); Harvey Dawson (drumming); John Elliott (esnemble)

Professional Solo Piping (11 competed)

Piobaireachd

1st Sean McKeown

2nd Tyler Harris

3rd Alastair Murray

4th Tyler Bridge

5th Jacob Dicker

6th Tyler Johnson

Judge: Brad Davidson

2/4 March

1st Joe Biggs

2nd Tyler Bridge

3rd Jacob Dicker

4th MacGregor van de Ven

5th Tyler Harris

6th Alastair Murray

Judge: Hector MacDonald

Strathspey & Reel

1st Tyler Bridge

2nd Sean McKeown

3rd Tyler Johnson

4th Tyler Harris

5th Joe Biggs

6th Jacob Dicker

Judge: Pete Aumonier

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Sean McKeown

2nd Joe Biggs

3rd Jacob Dicker

4th Tyler Johnson

5th MacGregor van de Ven

6th Tyler Harris

Judge: John Elliott

Solo Drumming (four competed)

Snare

Professional

MSR

1st

2nd

3rd

Judge: Drew Duthart

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Cameron McKail

2nd MacKenzie Chamberlain

3rd Kyle Wardell

Judge: Harvey Dawson

Tenor

Professional

MSR

1st Kate Dudek

2nd Shanyn Young

Judge: Reagan Jones

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Kate Dudek

2nd Shanyn Young

Judge: Reagan Jones