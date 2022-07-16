Peel Police win Grade 2 at Cambridge, Andrea Boyd takes overall in pro piping solos

Cambridge, Ontario – July 16, 2022 – The Ontario outdoor season rolled on with the Cambridge Highland Games, held under sunny skies and temperature around 30 degrees Celsius with bands and soloists seeking out any bit of shade they could find. The Grade 1 band event was not contested and the 78th Fraser Highlanders performed an MSR. The Peel Regional Police won the four-band Grade 2 competition. Andrea Boyd was Professional Piper of the Day. Blair Beaton took the overall in the Professional Snare Drumming.

At the closing ceremonies, Ken Eller was presented with an Honourary Life Membership to the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario by Bob Worrall. By the end of the day, pipers and drummers outnumbered the audience by a wide margin.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for videos of the Grade 1 and Grade 2 performances from the 2022 Cambridge Games.

Bands

Grade 1 (MSR, one played)

1st 78th Fraser Highlanders

Judges: Amy Garson, Brian Williamson (piping); Larry Willis (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 2 (medley, four competed)

1st Peel Police (1,2,1,1)

2nd Ottawa Police Service (2,4,3,2)

3rd Toronto Police (3,1,4,3)

4th St. Andrew’s College Association (4,3,2,4)

Judges: Amy Garson, Brian Williamson (piping); Larry Willis (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 3 (MSR, three competed)

1st Ottawa Highlanders

2nd Guelph

3rd Glengarry

Judges: Iain Symington, Eddie Gorman (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); Ken Eller (ensemble)

Grade 4 (march medley, six competed)

1st Durham Police

2nd Rob Roy

3rd Guelph (Gr4)

Judges: Amy Garson, Brian Williamson (piping); Larry Willis (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 5 (march medley, six competed)

1st Ryan

2nd Durham Regional Police

3rd Paris Port Dover

Judges: Amy Garson, Brian Williamson (piping); Larry Willis (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Professional Solo Piping

Piobaireachd (14 entered)

1st Andrea Boyd

2nd Tyler Bridge

3rd Jacob Dicker

4th Seam McKeown

5th Liam Melville

6th Alastair Murray

Judge: Bob Worrall

March (13 entered)

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Tyler Bridge

3rd Jacob Dicker

4th Sean McKeown

5th Andrea Boyd

6th Callum Harper

Judge: Amy Garson

Strathspey & Reel (13 entered)

1st Andrea Boyd

2nd Ian K. MacDonald

3rd Sean McKeown

4th Callum Harper

5th Jacob Dicker

6th Caleb Thibodeau

Judge: Bill Livingstone

Hornpipe & Jig (13 entered)

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Andrea Boyd

3rd Jacob Dicker

4th Tyler Bridge

5th Sean McKeown

6th Tyler Harris

Judge: Hector MacDonald

Professional Snare Drumming

MSR

1st Blair Beaton

2nd Harvey Dawson

3rd Kyle Wardell

4th Matthew Page

5th Neil Birkett

6th James Kirkwood

Judge: Craig Stewart

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Blair Beaton

2nd James Kirkwood

3rd Neil Birkett

4th Kyle Wardell

5th Matthew Page

6th Harvey Dawson

Judge: Dan Bist