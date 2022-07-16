Peel Police win Grade 2 at Cambridge, Andrea Boyd takes overall in pro piping solos
Cambridge, Ontario – July 16, 2022 – The Ontario outdoor season rolled on with the Cambridge Highland Games, held under sunny skies and temperature around 30 degrees Celsius with bands and soloists seeking out any bit of shade they could find. The Grade 1 band event was not contested and the 78th Fraser Highlanders performed an MSR. The Peel Regional Police won the four-band Grade 2 competition. Andrea Boyd was Professional Piper of the Day. Blair Beaton took the overall in the Professional Snare Drumming.
At the closing ceremonies, Ken Eller was presented with an Honourary Life Membership to the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario by Bob Worrall. By the end of the day, pipers and drummers outnumbered the audience by a wide margin.
Stay tuned to pipes|drums for videos of the Grade 1 and Grade 2 performances from the 2022 Cambridge Games.
Bands
Grade 1 (MSR, one played)
1st 78th Fraser Highlanders
Judges: Amy Garson, Brian Williamson (piping); Larry Willis (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)
Grade 2 (medley, four competed)
1st Peel Police (1,2,1,1)
2nd Ottawa Police Service (2,4,3,2)
3rd Toronto Police (3,1,4,3)
4th St. Andrew’s College Association (4,3,2,4)
Judges: Amy Garson, Brian Williamson (piping); Larry Willis (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)
Grade 3 (MSR, three competed)
1st Ottawa Highlanders
2nd Guelph
3rd Glengarry
Judges: Iain Symington, Eddie Gorman (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); Ken Eller (ensemble)
Grade 4 (march medley, six competed)
1st Durham Police
2nd Rob Roy
3rd Guelph (Gr4)
Judges: Amy Garson, Brian Williamson (piping); Larry Willis (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)
Grade 5 (march medley, six competed)
1st Ryan
2nd Durham Regional Police
3rd Paris Port Dover
Judges: Amy Garson, Brian Williamson (piping); Larry Willis (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)
Professional Solo Piping
Piobaireachd (14 entered)
1st Andrea Boyd
2nd Tyler Bridge
3rd Jacob Dicker
4th Seam McKeown
5th Liam Melville
6th Alastair Murray
Judge: Bob Worrall
March (13 entered)
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Tyler Bridge
3rd Jacob Dicker
4th Sean McKeown
5th Andrea Boyd
6th Callum Harper
Judge: Amy Garson
Strathspey & Reel (13 entered)
1st Andrea Boyd
2nd Ian K. MacDonald
3rd Sean McKeown
4th Callum Harper
5th Jacob Dicker
6th Caleb Thibodeau
Judge: Bill Livingstone
Hornpipe & Jig (13 entered)
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Andrea Boyd
3rd Jacob Dicker
4th Tyler Bridge
5th Sean McKeown
6th Tyler Harris
Judge: Hector MacDonald
Professional Snare Drumming
MSR
1st Blair Beaton
2nd Harvey Dawson
3rd Kyle Wardell
4th Matthew Page
5th Neil Birkett
6th James Kirkwood
Judge: Craig Stewart
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Blair Beaton
2nd James Kirkwood
3rd Neil Birkett
4th Kyle Wardell
5th Matthew Page
6th Harvey Dawson
Judge: Dan Bist
