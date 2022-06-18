Peel Regional Police take top grade at chilly but sunny lakeside Cobourg

Cobourg, Ontario – June 18, 2022 – The second in the series of summer Highland games in Ontario was held at the lakeside town of Cobourg under sunny but unseasonably chilly and windy conditions, creating a testing environment for bands and soloists. No Grade 1 bands entered, so Grade 2 was the premier contest, in which Peel Regional Police were the winners. It was the second straight win for the band, after winning Grade 2 at the Georgetown Highland Games on June 11th. The struggling Grade 3 category again saw only two in the contest.

Jacob Dicker of Ottawa was the overall winner in the Professional grade solo piping, where numbers are also down from pre-pandemic levels. Amateur Solo Piper of the Day went to Henry Paluch, and the Professional and Amateur Solo Snare Drummer awards were won, respectively, by Harvey Dawson and Rita DeNobriga.

The Cobourg Highland Games have the distinction of being the only in-person pipe band competition to be held in Ontario from 2020 to 2021, and Cobourg is reportedly where Elton John and his Canadian husband David Furnish own a home.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for videos of the Grade 2 contest at Cobourg.

Grade 2 (medley, four competed)

1st Peel Regional Police (1,2,1,2)

2nd Ottawa Police Service (3,3,3,1)

3rd Toronto Police (2,1,4,4)

4th St. Andrew’s College Association (4,4,2,3)

Drumming: Peel Police

Judges: Iain Symington, Brian Williamson (piping); Michael Hunter (drumming); Michael Grey (ensemble)

Grade 3 (medley, three competed)

1st Ottawa Highlanders

2nd Guelph

Drumming: Ottawa Highlanders

Judges: Iain Symington, Brian Williamson (piping); Michael Hunter (drumming); Michael Grey (ensemble)

Grade 4 (march medley, seven competed)

1st Durham Police

2nd Rob Roy

3rd Peel Regional Police (Gr4)

Drumming: Durham Police

Judges: Terry Cleland, Peter Sinclair (piping); Daniel Bist (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)

Grade 5 (march medley, six competed)

1st Ryan Russell Memorial

2nd Ottawa Caledonian

3rd Durham Regional Police

Judges: Terry Cleland, Peter Sinclair (piping); Daniel Bist (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)

Professional Solo Piping (nine competed)

Piobaireachd

1st Jacob Dicker

2nd Tyler Bridge

3rd Andrea Boyd

4th Tyler Johnson

5th Callum Harper

6th Caleb Thibodeau

Judge: Bill Livingstone

March

1st Andrea Boyd

2nd Jacob Dicker

3rd Callum Harper

4th Tyler Bridge

5th Caleb Thibodeau

6th Tyler Johnson

Judge: Michael Grey

Strathspey & Reel

1st Jacob Dicker

2nd Andrea Boyd

3rd Tyler Johnson

4th Callum Harper

5th Caleb Thibodeau

6th Tyler Bridge

Judge: John Elliott

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Andrea Boyd

2nd Jacob Dicker

3rd Callum Harper

4th Tyler Johnson

5th Caleb Thibodeau

6th Tyler Bridge

Judge: Bill Livingstone