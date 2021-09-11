Ontario comes back to in-person life with Cobourg Games
Cobourg, Ontario – September 11, 2021 – More than two years have passed since Ontario has seen an in-person outdoor event, and the circuit returned just before the weather might have made it otherwise impossible, with the Cobourg Highland Games.
Conditions were sunny, breezy and warm in the afternoon, with highs around 22 degrees at Victoria Park on the banks of Lake Ontario. The Peel Regional Police bested the Toronto Police to win the Grade 2 band competition. Peel also won the special Open Freestyle Medley play-whatever-you-want event. The 78th Fraser Highlanders, Ontario’s only Grade 1 band, did not enter.
The contest saw the competition debuts of the Grade 5 Peel Regional Police, London & District in Grade 4, and Ottawa Caledonian in Grade 5.
Andrea Boyd of Toronto was the overall winner of the Professional Solo Piping, winning the Piobaireachd and Freestyle events.
Apart from Cobourg, both the 2020 and 2021 Ontario outdoor seasons were cancelled, replaced with a series of online solo events.
Bands
Grade 2
1st Peel Regional Police (2,1,1,1)
2nd Toronto Police (1,2,2,2)
Drumming: Peel Regional Police
Piping: Peel Regional Police
Bass section: Peel Regional Police
Judges: Jim McGillivray, John Elliott (piping); Michael Hunter (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)
Grade 3
1st Guelph
Grade 4
1st Durham Regional Police (1,1,3,2)
2nd Peel Regional Police (Gr4) (3,2,2,1)
3rd London & District (2,3,1,3)
4th Barrie (4,4,5,4)
5th Guelph (Gr4) (5,5,4,5)
Drumming: London & District
Piping: Durham Regional Police
Bass section: London & District
Judges: Jim McGillivray, John Elliott (piping); Michael Hunter (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)
Grade 5
1st Smith Falls Gordon (2,1,4,1)
2nd Ottawa Caledonian (1,3,1,3)
3rd Ryan Russell Memorial (3,2,3,2)
4th Peel Regional Police (Gr5) (4,4,4,4)
Drumming: Ottawa Caledonian
Piping: Smith Falls Gordon
Bass section: Ottawa Caledonian
Judges: Jim McGillivray, John Elliott (piping); Michael Hunter (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)
Open Freestyle Medley
1st Peel Regional Police (Gr2) (1,1,1,1)
2nd Guelph (2,2,2,2)
3rd Durham Regional Police (3,3,3,3)
4th Guelph (Gr4) (4,4,4,4)
Drumming: Peel Regional Police (Gr2)
Piping: Peel Regional Police (Gr2)
Bass section: Peel Regional Police (Gr2)
Judges: Jim McGillivray, John Elliott (piping); Michael Hunter (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)
Professional Solo Piping
Piobaireachd
1st Andrea Boyd
2nd Tyler Bridge
3rd Ian K. MacDonald
4th Jacob Dicker
5th Callum Harper
6th Sean McKeown
Judge: Bob Worrall
MSR
1st Jacob Dicker
2nd Sean McKeown
3rd Ian K. MacDonald
4th Andrea Boyd
5th Tyler Bridge
6th Joe Biggs
Judge: Michael Grey
Freestyle
1st Andrea Boyd
2nd Ian K. MacDonald
3rd Tyler Bridge
4th Callum Harper
5th Jacob Dicker
6th Sean McKeown
Judge: John Elliott