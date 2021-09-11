Ontario comes back to in-person life with Cobourg Games

Cobourg, Ontario – September 11, 2021 – More than two years have passed since Ontario has seen an in-person outdoor event, and the circuit returned just before the weather might have made it otherwise impossible, with the Cobourg Highland Games.

Conditions were sunny, breezy and warm in the afternoon, with highs around 22 degrees at Victoria Park on the banks of Lake Ontario. The Peel Regional Police bested the Toronto Police to win the Grade 2 band competition. Peel also won the special Open Freestyle Medley play-whatever-you-want event. The 78th Fraser Highlanders, Ontario’s only Grade 1 band, did not enter.

The contest saw the competition debuts of the Grade 5 Peel Regional Police, London & District in Grade 4, and Ottawa Caledonian in Grade 5.

Andrea Boyd of Toronto was the overall winner of the Professional Solo Piping, winning the Piobaireachd and Freestyle events.

Apart from Cobourg, both the 2020 and 2021 Ontario outdoor seasons were cancelled, replaced with a series of online solo events.

Bands

Grade 2

1st Peel Regional Police (2,1,1,1)

2nd Toronto Police (1,2,2,2)

Drumming: Peel Regional Police

Piping: Peel Regional Police

Bass section: Peel Regional Police

Judges: Jim McGillivray, John Elliott (piping); Michael Hunter (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 3

1st Guelph

Grade 4

1st Durham Regional Police (1,1,3,2)

2nd Peel Regional Police (Gr4) (3,2,2,1)

3rd London & District (2,3,1,3)

4th Barrie (4,4,5,4)

5th Guelph (Gr4) (5,5,4,5)

Drumming: London & District

Piping: Durham Regional Police

Bass section: London & District

Judges: Jim McGillivray, John Elliott (piping); Michael Hunter (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 5

1st Smith Falls Gordon (2,1,4,1)

2nd Ottawa Caledonian (1,3,1,3)

3rd Ryan Russell Memorial (3,2,3,2)

4th Peel Regional Police (Gr5) (4,4,4,4)

Drumming: Ottawa Caledonian

Piping: Smith Falls Gordon

Bass section: Ottawa Caledonian

Judges: Jim McGillivray, John Elliott (piping); Michael Hunter (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Open Freestyle Medley

1st Peel Regional Police (Gr2) (1,1,1,1)

2nd Guelph (2,2,2,2)

3rd Durham Regional Police (3,3,3,3)

4th Guelph (Gr4) (4,4,4,4)

Drumming: Peel Regional Police (Gr2)

Piping: Peel Regional Police (Gr2)

Bass section: Peel Regional Police (Gr2)

Judges: Jim McGillivray, John Elliott (piping); Michael Hunter (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Professional Solo Piping

Piobaireachd

1st Andrea Boyd

2nd Tyler Bridge

3rd Ian K. MacDonald

4th Jacob Dicker

5th Callum Harper

6th Sean McKeown

Judge: Bob Worrall

MSR

1st Jacob Dicker

2nd Sean McKeown

3rd Ian K. MacDonald

4th Andrea Boyd

5th Tyler Bridge

6th Joe Biggs

Judge: Michael Grey

Freestyle

1st Andrea Boyd

2nd Ian K. MacDonald

3rd Tyler Bridge

4th Callum Harper

5th Jacob Dicker

6th Sean McKeown

Judge: John Elliott

