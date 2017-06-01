78th Frasers come back to win Cobourg

Cobourg, Ontario – June 17, 2017 – The 78th Fraser Highlanders came back from finishing third at Georgetown the week before to win the Cobourg Highland Games, the second event on the PPBSO circuit. There were three bands in the MSR event and only one played in Grade 2. Ian K. MacDonald was the Professional Piper of the Day, and Iain Bell was the Professional Drummer of the Day. Weather was dry and hot for the competitions, with intermittent sun, and at the massed bands the rain came on strong.
Bands
Grade 1 (MSR, three competed)
1st 78th Fraser Highlanders (2,1,1,1)
2nd Toronto Police (1,2,2,2)
3rd Peel Regional Police (3,3,3,3)
Drumming: 78th Fraser Highlanders
Judges: Eddie Gorman, Bob Worrall (piping); Mike Hunter (drumming); Bob MacCrimmon (ensemble)
Grade 2 (medley, one played)
1st 400 Tactical Helicopter Squadron
Judges: Eddie Gorman, Bob Worrall (piping); Mike Hunter (drumming); Bob MacCrimmon (ensemble)
Grade 3 (MSR, seven competed)
1st Ottawa Highlanders
2nd Toronto Police (Gr3)
3rd Hamilton Police
Drumming: Hamilton Police
Judges: Eddie Gorman, Bob Worrall (piping); Mike Hunter (drumming); Bob MacCrimmon (ensemble)
Grade 4 (medley, seven competed)
1st Niagara Regional Police
2nd Durham Regional Police
3rd 8 Wing Trenton
Drumming: Durham Regional Police
Judges: Andrew Berthoff, Andrea Boyd (piping); Al Savage (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)
Grade 5 (march medley, eight competed)
1st Hamilton Police (Gr5)
2nd Georgetown
3rd White Heather
Drumming: Hamilton Police
Judges: Andrew Berthoff, Andrea Boyd (piping); Al Savage (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)
Professional Solo Piping
Piobaireachd
A
1st Ian K. MacDonald, “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee”
2nd Aidan Bowen
3rd Matt MacIsaac
4th Callum Harper
5th Jacob Dicker
6th Doug MacRae
Judge: Bob Worrall
B
1st Tyler Johnson, “The Desperate Battle”
2nd Brendan Culver
3rd Dylan Whittemore
4th Tyler Harris
Judge: Andrew Berthoff
March
1st Matt MacIsaac
2nd Ian K. MacDonald
3rd Tyler Bridge
4th Andrea Boyd
5th Tyler Harris
6th Glenn Walpole
Judge: Andrew Berthoff
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Doug MacRae
3rd Andrea Boyd
4th Jacob Dicker
5th Matt MacIsaac
6th Glenn Walpole
Judge: Hector MacDonald
Jigs
1st Matt MacIsaac
2nd Glenn Walpole
3rh Ian K. MacDonald
4th Tyler Johnson
5th Doug MacRae
6th Andrea Boyd
Judge: John Elliott
Professional Solo Snare Drumming
MSR
1st Iain Bell
2nd Kyle Wardell
3rd Zack Miller
4th Cameron McKail
5th Neil Birkett
Judge: Mike Hunter
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Kyle Wardell
2nd Iain Bell
3rd Cameron McKail
4th Zack Miller
5th Neil Birkett
Judge: Al Savage
