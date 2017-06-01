78th Frasers come back to win Cobourg

(Page 1 of 1)

Cobourg, Ontario – June 17, 2017 – The 78th Fraser Highlanders came back from finishing third at Georgetown the week before to win the Cobourg Highland Games, the second event on the PPBSO circuit. There were three bands in the MSR event and only one played in Grade 2. Ian K. MacDonald was the Professional Piper of the Day, and Iain Bell was the Professional Drummer of the Day. Weather was dry and hot for the competitions, with intermittent sun, and at the massed bands the rain came on strong.

Bands

Grade 1 (MSR, three competed)

1st 78th Fraser Highlanders (2,1,1,1)

2nd Toronto Police (1,2,2,2)

3rd Peel Regional Police (3,3,3,3)

Drumming: 78th Fraser Highlanders

Judges: Eddie Gorman, Bob Worrall (piping); Mike Hunter (drumming); Bob MacCrimmon (ensemble)

Grade 2 (medley, one played)

1st 400 Tactical Helicopter Squadron

Judges: Eddie Gorman, Bob Worrall (piping); Mike Hunter (drumming); Bob MacCrimmon (ensemble)

Grade 3 (MSR, seven competed)

1st Ottawa Highlanders

2nd Toronto Police (Gr3)

3rd Hamilton Police

Drumming: Hamilton Police

Judges: Eddie Gorman, Bob Worrall (piping); Mike Hunter (drumming); Bob MacCrimmon (ensemble)

Grade 4 (medley, seven competed)

1st Niagara Regional Police

2nd Durham Regional Police

3rd 8 Wing Trenton

Drumming: Durham Regional Police

Judges: Andrew Berthoff, Andrea Boyd (piping); Al Savage (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)

Grade 5 (march medley, eight competed)

1st Hamilton Police (Gr5)

2nd Georgetown

3rd White Heather

Drumming: Hamilton Police

Judges: Andrew Berthoff, Andrea Boyd (piping); Al Savage (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)

Professional Solo Piping

Piobaireachd

A

1st Ian K. MacDonald, “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee”

2nd Aidan Bowen

3rd Matt MacIsaac

4th Callum Harper

5th Jacob Dicker

6th Doug MacRae

Judge: Bob Worrall

B

1st Tyler Johnson, “The Desperate Battle”

2nd Brendan Culver

3rd Dylan Whittemore

4th Tyler Harris

Judge: Andrew Berthoff

March

1st Matt MacIsaac

2nd Ian K. MacDonald

3rd Tyler Bridge

4th Andrea Boyd

5th Tyler Harris

6th Glenn Walpole

Judge: Andrew Berthoff

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Doug MacRae

3rd Andrea Boyd

4th Jacob Dicker

5th Matt MacIsaac

6th Glenn Walpole

Judge: Hector MacDonald

Jigs

1st Matt MacIsaac

2nd Glenn Walpole

3rh Ian K. MacDonald

4th Tyler Johnson

5th Doug MacRae

6th Andrea Boyd

Judge: John Elliott

Professional Solo Snare Drumming

MSR

1st Iain Bell

2nd Kyle Wardell

3rd Zack Miller

4th Cameron McKail

5th Neil Birkett

Judge: Mike Hunter

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Kyle Wardell

2nd Iain Bell

3rd Cameron McKail

4th Zack Miller

5th Neil Birkett

Judge: Al Savage

