Vids: 78th Halifax win Georgetown

Georgetown, Ontario – June 10, 2017 – At a warm and sunny Georgetown Highland Games, the 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) won the Grade 1 band competition against three other bands. City of Dunedin took Grade 2. Ian K. MacDonald was the Professional Piper of the Day, and Gavin MacKay in Amateur. Kyle Wardell was the Professional Drummer of the Day.

At the final massed bands, a tribute was given to the late Reay Mackay, a beloved figure on the Ontario piping and drumming scene. Bob Worrall provided a spoken tribute and the three bands of the Toronto Police organization, in which two of Mackay’s grandchildren are pipers, led “Amazing Grace” with the rest of the bands.

Grade 1 (medley, four competed)

1st 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) (1,2,3,2)

2nd Toronto Police (2,1,2,3)

3rd 78th Fraser Highlanders (4,3,1,1)

4th Peel Regional Police (3,4,4,4)

Judges: Jim McGillivray, John Elliott (piping); Dave Coleman (drumming); Ken Eller (ensemble)

Grade 2 (MSR, two competed)

1st City of Dunedin (1,1,1,1)

2nd 400 Squadron (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Jim McGillivray, John Elliott (piping); Dave Coleman (drumming); Ken Eller (ensemble)

Grade 3 (medley, nine competed)

1st Toronto Police (Gr3)

2nd Hamilton Police

3rd Ottawa Highlanders

Drumming: Hamilton Police

Judges: Bob Worrall, Charlie MacDonald (piping); Brian McCue (drumming); Andrew Berthoff (ensemble)

Grade 4 (march medley, eight competed)

1st Paris Port Dover

2nd Durham Police

3rd Ryan Russell Memorial

Drumming: Paris Port Dover

Judges: Bob Worrall, Charlie MacDonald (piping); Brian McCue (drumming); Andrew Berthoff (ensemble)

Grade 5 (march medley, 10 competed)

1st Hamilton Police (Gr5)

2nd Georgetown

3rd Guelph

Drumming: Hamilton

Judges: Jim McGillivray, John Elliott (piping); Dave Coleman (drumming); Ken Eller (ensemble)

Professional Solo Piping

Piobaireachd

A

1st Doug MacRae

Judge: Jim McGillivray

B

1st Brendan Culver

2nd Tyler Harris

3rd Tyler Johnson

4th Dylan Whittamore

5th Alastair Murray

Judge: Bill Livingstone

March

1st Matt MacIsaac

2nd Ian K. MacDonald

3rd Andrea Boyd

4th James Dyson

5th Tyler Harris

Judge: Ken Eller

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Glenn Walpole

3rd Matt MacIsaac

4th Tyler Bridge

5th Graham Thompson

Judge: John Elliott

Jig

1st Glenn Walpole

2nd Ian K. MacDonald

3rd Matt MacIsaac

4th Tyler Johnson

5th Tyler Bridge

Judge: Andrew Berthoff

Professional Solo Snare Drumming

MSR

1st Kyle Wardell

2nd Cameron McKail

3rd Zack miller

4th Eric MacNeill

5th Iain bell

Judge: Brian McCue

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Eric MacNeill

2nd Kyle Wardell

3rd Cameron McKail

4th Zack Miller

5th Iain Belll

Judge: Dave Coleman

