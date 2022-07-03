Embro, Kincardine make for weekend celebration of Ontario piping and drumming

Embro and Kincardine, Ontario – July 1-2, 2022 – Canada Day conveniently landing on a Friday allowed for back-to-back competitions, starting with the Embro Highland Games, always held on the country’s national day of celebration, and the Kincardine Scottish Festival, annually staged on the first Saturday of July. Weather was warm, sunny and all-around spectacular. Entries were smaller than pre-pandemic levels, and some events were uncontested and others not held.

At Embro, Daniel Carr was the Professional Piper of the Day and Ian K. MacDonald won the same award at Kincardine, while Matthew Page and Harvey Dawson won the aggregate Professional Solo Drumming at the same respective events.

Do you have results that you’d like to share with the piping and drumming world? You’re always welcome to send them and a few photos in the format below to us by email. Thanks!

Embro Highland Games

Bands

Grade 3 (one played)

1st Guelph

Judges: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone, Jim Scott (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); Ken Eller (ensemble)

Grade 4 (march medley, four competed)

1st Durham Regional Police (1,1,1,1)

2nd Peel Regional Police (Gr4) (2,2,3,2)

3rd London & District (4,3,2,4)

4th Guelph (Gr4) (3,4,4,3)

Judges: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone, Jim Scott (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); Ken Eller (ensemble)

Grade 5 (march medley, one played)

1st Durham Regional Police (Gr5)

Judges: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone, Jim Scott (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); Ken Eller (ensemble)

Professional Solo Piping

Piobaireachd

1st Alastair Murray

2nd Tyler Bridge

3rd Callum Harper

4th Daniel Carr

5th Caleb Thibodeau

6th Andrew Hutton

Judge: Michael Grey

March

1st Callum Harper

2nd Tyler Bridge

3rd Daniel Carr

4th Caleb Thibodeau

5th Mike Allegretti

6th Andrew Hutton

Judge: Ken Eller

Strathspey & Reel

1st Daniel Carr

2nd Tyler Bridge

3rd Callum Harper

4th Alastair Murray

5th Andrew Hutton

6th Caleb Thibodeau

Judge: Ken Eller

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Daniel Carr

2nd Callum Harper

3rd Tyler Bridge

4th Caleb Thibodeau

5th Andrew Hutton

6th Mike Allegretti

Judge: Ken Eller

Professional Solo Snare Drumming

MSR

1st Kyle Wardell

2nd Matthew Page

3rd James Kirkwood

Judge: Drew Duthart

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Matthew Page

2nd James Kirkwood

3rd Kyle Wardell

Judge: Drew Duthart

Kincardine Scottish Festival

Bands

Grade 1 (medley, one played)

1st 78th Fraser Highlanders

Judges: Eddie Gorman, Ken Eller (piping); Larry Willis (drumming); Charlie MacDonald (ensemble)

Grade 2 (MSR, three competed)

1st Peel Regional Police (1,1,1,1)

2nd Toronto Police (2,2,3,2)

3rd Greater Midwest (3,3,2,3)

Judges: Eddie Gorman, Ken Eller (piping); Larry Willis (drumming); Charlie MacDonald (ensemble)

Grade 3 (MSR, one played)

1st Guelph

Judges: Eddie Gorman, Ken Eller (piping); Larry Willis (drumming); Charlie MacDonald (ensemble)

Grade 4 (medley, five competed)

1st Durham Regional Police (1,1,1,1)

2nd Niagara Regional Police (2,2,2,2)

3rd Guelph (Gr4) (3,4,3,5)

4th London & District (4,5,4,3)

5th Peel Regional Police (Gr4) (5,3,5,4)

Grade 5 (march medley, six competed)

1st Durham Regional Police (Gr5) (2,4,1,1)

2nd Cabar Feidh (1,2,2,3)

3rd Ryan Russell Memorial (3,1,6,2)

4th Peel Regional Police (Gr5) (4,5,3,4)

5th Beinn Gorm Highlanders (6,3,5,5)

6th Paris-Port Dover (5,6,4,6)

Judges: Eddie Gorman, Ken Eller (piping); Larry Willis (drumming); Michael Grey (ensemble)

Professional Solo Piping

Piobaireachd

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Callum Harper

3rd Tyler Bridge

4th Alastair Murray

5th Andrew Hutton

6th Tyler Johnson

Judge: John Cairns

March

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Tyler Johnson

3rd Andrew Hutton

4th Callum Harper

5th Tyler Bridge

6th Liam MacDonald

Judge: Bill Livingstone

Strathspey & Reel

1st Tyler Bridge

2nd Tyler Johnson

3rd Ian K. MacDonald

4th Andrew Hutton

5th Liam Melville

6th Alastair Murray

Judge: John Cairns

Jig

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Tyler Johnson

3rd Callum Harper

4th Liam Melville

5th Tyler Bridge

6th Caleb Thibodeau

Judge: Bill Livingstone

Professional Solo Snare Drumming

MSR

1st Harvey Dawson

2nd Matthew Page

3rd James Kirkwood

4th Kyle Wardell

5th Neil Birkett

6th Blair Beaton

Judge: Larry Willis

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Harvey Dawson

2nd Neil Birkett

3rd James Kirkwood

4th Blair Beaton

5th Matthew Page

6th Kyle Wardell

Judge: Steven Hill