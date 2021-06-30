Happy Canada Day! A photographic memory of Cambridge Games, 1981

Happy Canada Day from pipes|drums!

To celebrate July 1st, we conjured up our photographic memory to 40 years ago and the Canadian Championships at Cambridge, Ontario, in June 1981.

As it is said, Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose – The more that things change, the more they stay the same. Apart from the Highland fashion choices and cars, these images could have been from 2019.

With two seasons of outdoor competitions cancelled in Ontario, and some Highland games reportedly struggling for survival even before the pandemic, we hope that these gatherings will continue in 2022 and beyond.

We hope you enjoy this look back 40 years at what was once known as the Canadian Championships, the 1981 Cambridge Highland Games.

All images copyright pipes|drums.