Ross Miller brings back all-star band for August 10th gig in Glasgow

A 10-minute skip and a hop from the main action of the Piping Live! festival on August 10th will be a performance by the Ross Miller Band at the Stereo Glasgow, a historic building by Scotland’s great architect, Charles Rennie Mackintosh, in Glasgow’s city centre.

Miller is famous among Highland pipers, pipe band drummers, and other Celtic folk musicians for his exuberantly creative recordings, compositions, arrangements, publications, and performances as a member of the Grade 1 Inveraray & District and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers collective – not to mention his somewhat nutzoid annual Christmas piping videos.

While the concert is not officially part of the Piping Live! festival, the 8 pm show for those at least 19 years old hinges on new directions for the Highland pipes, with a sense of startling creativity and fun.

The Ross Miller Band features an all-star cast of musicians with major league backgrounds with their own groups: percussionist Rory Grindlay (Skipinnish), guitar and vocalist Ali MacKenzie (Trip, Low Light Listening Lounge), Ruairidh MacLean on bass guitar (Red Hot Chilli Pipers), Rory Matheson on keys (Fara, Trip), and fiddler Graham Rorie (Gnoss).

Stereo Glasgow has more than double the capacity of the Hug & Pint, where the band got together for a sold-out show last August.

Opening for the Ross Miller Band is the Madeleine Stewart Trio, a Glasgow-based band whose namesake fiddle-playing leader comes from New Hampshire, with the aforementioned Matheson on piano and Craig Baxter on bodhran.

Tickets for the concert are £15 and £10 for students and concessionaires, and available directly from Ross Miller’s website.