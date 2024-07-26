Creative virtuoso Ross Miller takes advantage of Piping Live! backdrop to score August 12th gig

Ross Miller is one of the world’s most creative and dynamically skilled pipers. He’s taking the stage with his band in Glasgow on Monday, August 12th, at the Hug & Pint on Great Western Road for a gig leveraging the throng of enthusiasts attending the Piping Live! Glasgow International Festival of Piping, even though he’s not officially part of the festival’s itinerary.

“By the time I had confirmed my own availability and the others in my band, there was no space at Piping Live!, so I’ve decided to go it alone this time,” Miller said.

The stalwart member of the Grade 1 Inveraray & District, a multiple recording artist, composer and music collection publisher, Miller’s band features Charlie Stewart, Rory Matheson, Graeme Armstrong, Ross Saunders and Rory Grindlay, with support from Calum McIlroy, each equally talented as musicians.

Stewart is a BBC Young Traditional Musician of the Year, Armstrong is also a member of the Celtic group Talisk, Matheson has played with Fara and Trip, Saunders is a member of Manran, and Grindlay plays with Skipinnish. A guitarist, mandolin player, and singer from Aberdeenshire, McIlroy is the current BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year.

Miller is a prize-winning solo piping competitor at the highest levels, but he is perhaps best known for his creatively exuberant and popular Christmas videos.

Tickets for the concert are £12-15, and you must be at least 18 to get in. Groups of 10 or more can receive discounts.

Miller added: “Monday is a quieter night, so I thought it would be a great time to put on the show and showcase my new music and band to an international audience.”