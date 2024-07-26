News
July 26, 2024

Creative virtuoso Ross Miller takes advantage of Piping Live! backdrop to score August 12th gig

Ross Miller is one of the world’s most creative and dynamically skilled pipers. He’s taking the stage with his band in Glasgow on Monday, August 12th, at the Hug & Pint on Great Western Road for a gig leveraging the throng of enthusiasts attending the Piping Live! Glasgow International Festival of Piping, even though he’s not officially part of the festival’s itinerary.

“By the time I had confirmed my own availability and the others in my band, there was no space at Piping Live!, so I’ve decided to go it alone this time,” Miller said.

The stalwart member of the Grade 1 Inveraray & District, a multiple recording artist, composer and music collection publisher, Miller’s band features Charlie Stewart, Rory Matheson, Graeme Armstrong, Ross Saunders and Rory Grindlay, with support from Calum McIlroy, each equally talented as musicians.

Stewart is a BBC Young Traditional Musician of the Year, Armstrong is also a member of the Celtic group Talisk, Matheson has played with Fara and Trip, Saunders is a member of Manran, and Grindlay plays with Skipinnish. A guitarist, mandolin player, and singer from Aberdeenshire, McIlroy is the current BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year.

“I thought it would be a great time to put on the show and showcase my new music and band to an international audience.” – Ross Miller

Miller is a prize-winning solo piping competitor at the highest levels, but he is perhaps best known for his creatively exuberant and popular Christmas videos.

Tickets for the concert are £12-15, and you must be at least 18 to get in. Groups of 10 or more can receive discounts.

Miller added: “Monday is a quieter night, so I thought it would be a great time to put on the show and showcase my new music and band to an international audience.”

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Features
July 21, 2024
Grade 2 Medley videos from the 2024 Cambridge Games
Results
July 20, 2024
Peel Police win Grade 2 at Cambridge Games
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?