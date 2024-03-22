Ross Miller drops two singles and videos

“Showcasing a new direction with a heavily pop-influenced sound,” uber-creative piper and fun-loving piper Ross Miller of Linlithgow, Scotland, has released two new singles with and accompanying videos, the latest in his series of bringing high-quality Highland piping to the masses.

Miller’s got a group of crack musicians accompanying him in Charlie Stewart fiddle), Rory Matheson (piano), Ross Saunders (bass guitar) and Rory Grindlay (drums) to “effortlessly intertwine top quality tune playing with an exciting rhythm section. The fresh compositions are traditional in essence but have glimpses of modernity and flair throughout to keep the listener engaged,” Miller said.

“The Restalrig Reels” was put together in 2023 and features a “reworking” of Alasdair Henderson’s reel “Restalig Road” and John Morris Rankin’s Cape Breton reel, “Molly Rankin’s,” for his famous daughter who fronts the acclaimed indie band Alvvays.

Miller said that “The Dedication Jigs” are tunes he composed that are dedicated to people and places. “Newly Wed at Newhall” was composed to mark piper Calum Watson’s wedding and “Murray & Jacqui Ross of Torri Dhu” was created as a Christmas gift for friends.

Have a listen to “The Dedication Jigs”:

The second single goes live on March 29th.