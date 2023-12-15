“Christmas Madness” is Ross Miller’s latest totally bonkers holiday creation

He’s known as a top competitive solo and band piper, and his compositions and records, but Ross Miller is maybe most famous for his Christmas piping videos and sound recordings, and he’s at it again with his 2023 creation, which went live on Friday, December 15th, on YouTube and Spotify. The track is based on his arrangements of familiar carols and layered into several traditional Gaelic reels.

He’s calling this one “Christmas Madness,” describing it as “seamlessly merging traditional Gaelic melodies with well-known Christmas songs to create an exciting and light hearted track which should get every listener in the festive mood.”

“Ruidhle Mon Nighean Donn” – trad. (arr. Ross Miller)

“Deck the Halls” – trad. (arr. Ross Miller)

“Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” – Mendelssohn (arr. Ross Miller)

“‘S Iomadh Rud a Chunnaic Mi” – trad. (arr. Ross Miller)

“We Wish You a Merry Christmas” – Arthur Warrell (Arr. Ross Miller)

The track was recorded, mixed and mastered at Brookwood Recording in Glasgow, with Miller on pipes, Charlie Stewart on fiddle and bass guitar, Rory Matheson on keys, and Callum Edwards playing drums and percussion. Edwards also co-produced the track with Miller.

After graduating in 2017 from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland with an Honours Bachelor’s degree in Traditional Music: Piping, Miller became a professional piper, teaching, performing and composing, and his website features much of his work and projects.

He was nominated in the Tutor of the Year category in the 2022 Scots Trad Music Awards, and in 2021, he released The Roke, a full-length studio recording and The Roke Collection, a supporting compilation of his original compositions from the album.

You can see all the Christmas videos Miller has created on his YouTube Playlist.