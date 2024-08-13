2024 International Quartet Champions: Inveraray & District

Glasgow – August 13, 2024 – The Strathclyde Suite at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall was packed with enthusiasts, each paying £18.50 (about $33), heard and saw Scotland’s Inveraray & District win the annual International Quartet Competition for Grade 1 bands. It was the sixth time that Inveraray won the event and the first since 2017.

Inveraray’s quartet consisted of John Dew, Connor Eckert, Ross Miller and Brodie Watson-Massey.

Also competing:

Police Scotland & Federation (Scotland)

Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (Scotland

St. Laurence O’Toole (Ireland)

St. Thomas Alumni (USA)

78th Fraser Highlanders (Canada)

Quartets had to play a Medley and a March, Strathspey & Reel of their own choice, and an unidentified group of judges, presumably with years and years of pipe band experience at the highest level, came up with a sole prizewinner.

Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia’s quartet won the 2023 contest. The band went on to win the World Pipe Band Championship four days later.