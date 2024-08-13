Results
August 13, 2024

2024 International Quartet Champions: Inveraray & District

The winning Inveraray & District quartet. (L-R) John Dew, Connor Eckert, Ross Miller and Brodie Watson-Massey. [Alister Sinclair]
Glasgow – August 13, 2024 – The Strathclyde Suite at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall was packed with enthusiasts, each paying £18.50 (about $33), heard and saw Scotland’s Inveraray & District win the annual International Quartet Competition for Grade 1 bands. It was the sixth time that Inveraray won the event and the first since 2017.

Inveraray’s quartet consisted of John Dew, Connor Eckert, Ross Miller and  Brodie Watson-Massey.

Also competing:

  • Police Scotland & Federation (Scotland)
  • Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (Scotland
  • St. Laurence O’Toole (Ireland)
  • St. Thomas Alumni (USA)
  • 78th Fraser Highlanders (Canada)

Quartets had to play a Medley and a March, Strathspey & Reel of their own choice, and an unidentified group of judges, presumably with years and years of pipe band experience at the highest level, came up with a sole prizewinner.

Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia’s quartet won the 2023 contest. The band went on to win the World Pipe Band Championship four days later.

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Results
August 12, 2024
Alan Bevan wins Masters Solo Piping, gains Glenfiddich invitation
Results
August 12, 2024
Brendon Eade wins Lorient MacCrimmon Trophy in a Kiwi one-two punch
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?