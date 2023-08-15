Results
August 15, 2023

Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia wins International Quartets at Piping Live!

Glasgow – August 15, 2023 – The usual stowed-out Strathclyde Suite was again the venue for the International Quartet Competition, where Scotland’s Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Scotland was determined the best overall by a panel of “secret” judges scattered in the audience.

The winning Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia quartet (L-R): Emma Buchan, Chris Coates, Pipe-Sergeant Calum Watson and Finlay Frame. [Photo Alister Sinclair]
The Boghall group of Pipe-Sergeant Calum Watson and pipers Emma Buchan, Chris Coates and Finlay Frame competed against foursomes (in alphabetical order) from the 78th Fraser Highlanders (Canada), Field Marshal Montgomery (Northern Ireland), Inveraray & District (Scotland), Manawatu Scottish (New Zealand), and Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (Scotland).

Each quartet played an MSR of their own choice in the first round, and a medley, also of their own choice, in the second half.

Only one prize is awarded, though each group receives a small remuneration in return for their self-flagellating masochism.

The event is considered one of pipe banding’s most nerve-racking contests. With a hot room and several hundred mistake-obsessed pipers and drummers listening for any slip or badly-blown note, there is even less room for error than in a full pipe band competition.

It was the first time in the event’s history that Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia won the event. A quartet from ScottishPower was the winner of the 2022 competition.

 

 

