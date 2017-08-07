Inveraray 2017 Quartet Champions

(Page 1 of 1)

Glasgow – August 8, 2017 – The International Quartet Competition was another sold-out event at the Strathclyde Suite of the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall and, after the medley and MSR rounds, Inveraray & District was determined the winner by a group of undisclosed judges spread through the audience. It was the third straight win of the event by the band. Before the contest, scalping of the hot tickets was reported.

The event is one of the most popular during the week-long Piping Live! Glasgow International Festival of Piping.

Also competing were the 78th Fraser Highlanders (Canada), Auckland & District (New Zealand), Dowco Triumph Street (Canada), Field Marshal Montgomery (Northern Ireland), Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (Scotland), Simon Fraser University (Canada) and Toronto Police (Canada).

