Pipe Bands hit Penang for 2026 South-East Asia Championships

Penang, Malaysia – May 30-31, 2026 – Nine bands and exactly 100 soloists competed at the South-East Asia Championships at St. Xavier’s Institution, Georgetown, attracting entries from Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Australia.

Rockingham City from Western Australia was the top winner in Grade 4B, capturing both the Medley and Marches events against three other bands. Lion City was the only entry in Grade 4A.

The event is organized by the Pipe Band Association Singapore, following the rules and grading standards set by Pipe Bands Australia, which appointed the judges: Scott Nicolson, Sam Young (piping); Andrew Womersley (drumming); Harold Gillespie (ensemble).

The weather was testing, with temperatures reaching 31°C.

Bands

Grade 4A (MSR and 3-5 minute Medley)

Lion City

Grade 4B (Marches and 3-5-minute Medley)

1st Rockingham City

2nd Oriental Pipes & Drums

3rd Coastal Scottish

4th St. John’s Alumni

Juvenile (Marches and Medley)

1st SXI Corps

2nd Vajiravudh College

Mini Bands

Juvenile (Marches and Medley)

1st Vajiravudh College

2nd SXI Corps

3rd Chung Ling High School Boys’ Brigade

4th SGI Pipers

Drummers’ Fanfare

1st Lion City

2nd Oriental Pipes & Drums

Solo Piping

A-Grade Piping

Piobaireachd

1st Andrew Yu, “Beloved Scotland”

2nd David Stulpner, “The King’s Taxes”

MSR

1st David Stulpner

2nd Andrew Yu

Jigs

1st David Stulpner

2nd Andrew Yu

B-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Lai Lok Man, “Beloved Scotland”

2nd Ong Jared, “The Piper’s Warning to His Master”

3rd Ernest Cho, “The Old Men of the Shells”

Light Music

1st Ernest Cho

2nd Ong Jared

3rd Cheng Bohan

C Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Jack Killoh

2nd Khoo Kian Mun

Light Music

1st Ronnie Hein Wen Kai

2nd Jack Killoh

3rd Kai Longkuan

D-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Ong Yong Chang

2nd Judi Gauci

Light Music

1st Chung Pa Cho

2nd Ong Yong Chang

3rd Pang Ka Wai Jason

Novice A

Piobaireachd

Teresa Leong

Light Music

1st Bwawat Oondee

2nd Zafriel Aidil Zafeer

3rd Pakaphat Jaisamer

Novice

1st Mohd Haniff

2nd Chatpeerat Songsoontorn

3rd Lim Zi Ler

Solo Drumming

Snare

B-Grade

Brendan Soh

C-Grade

1st Ryan Banks

2nd Alvin Chan

3rd Brandon Cheong

D-Grade

1st Stephanie Chung

2nd John McIver

3rd Muhammad Adam

Novice A

1st Tsang Tze Chun

2nd Chan Ho Wang

3rd Tristen Elsen Ang

Novice

1st Melvin Woo

2nd Nathaneal Lim

3rd Conrad Lim

Tenor

C-Grade

1st Grace Wong

2nd Laura Banks

Novice A

Muhammad Adiputra

Novice

1st Supavit Manusook

2nd Thevasenan

3rd Om Yegesh

Bass

B-Grade

John Ng

C-Grade

Keith Heng

D-Grade

Muhammad Fikry

Novice

1st Au Yeung Yin Long

2nd Casper Maximillian Goh-Hofmann

3rd Edward Lim