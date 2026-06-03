Pipe Bands hit Penang for 2026 South-East Asia Championships
Penang, Malaysia – May 30-31, 2026 – Nine bands and exactly 100 soloists competed at the South-East Asia Championships at St. Xavier’s Institution, Georgetown, attracting entries from Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Australia.
Rockingham City from Western Australia was the top winner in Grade 4B, capturing both the Medley and Marches events against three other bands. Lion City was the only entry in Grade 4A.
The event is organized by the Pipe Band Association Singapore, following the rules and grading standards set by Pipe Bands Australia, which appointed the judges: Scott Nicolson, Sam Young (piping); Andrew Womersley (drumming); Harold Gillespie (ensemble).
The weather was testing, with temperatures reaching 31°C.
Bands
Grade 4A (MSR and 3-5 minute Medley)
Lion City
Grade 4B (Marches and 3-5-minute Medley)
1st Rockingham City
2nd Oriental Pipes & Drums
3rd Coastal Scottish
4th St. John’s Alumni
Juvenile (Marches and Medley)
1st SXI Corps
2nd Vajiravudh College
Mini Bands
Juvenile (Marches and Medley)
1st Vajiravudh College
2nd SXI Corps
3rd Chung Ling High School Boys’ Brigade
4th SGI Pipers
Drummers’ Fanfare
1st Lion City
2nd Oriental Pipes & Drums
Solo Piping
A-Grade Piping
Piobaireachd
1st Andrew Yu, “Beloved Scotland”
2nd David Stulpner, “The King’s Taxes”
MSR
1st David Stulpner
2nd Andrew Yu
Jigs
1st David Stulpner
2nd Andrew Yu
B-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Lai Lok Man, “Beloved Scotland”
2nd Ong Jared, “The Piper’s Warning to His Master”
3rd Ernest Cho, “The Old Men of the Shells”
Light Music
1st Ernest Cho
2nd Ong Jared
3rd Cheng Bohan
C Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Jack Killoh
2nd Khoo Kian Mun
Light Music
1st Ronnie Hein Wen Kai
2nd Jack Killoh
3rd Kai Longkuan
D-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Ong Yong Chang
2nd Judi Gauci
Light Music
1st Chung Pa Cho
2nd Ong Yong Chang
3rd Pang Ka Wai Jason
Novice A
Piobaireachd
Teresa Leong
Light Music
1st Bwawat Oondee
2nd Zafriel Aidil Zafeer
3rd Pakaphat Jaisamer
Novice
1st Mohd Haniff
2nd Chatpeerat Songsoontorn
3rd Lim Zi Ler
Solo Drumming
Snare
B-Grade
Brendan Soh
C-Grade
1st Ryan Banks
2nd Alvin Chan
3rd Brandon Cheong
D-Grade
1st Stephanie Chung
2nd John McIver
3rd Muhammad Adam
Novice A
1st Tsang Tze Chun
2nd Chan Ho Wang
3rd Tristen Elsen Ang
Novice
1st Melvin Woo
2nd Nathaneal Lim
3rd Conrad Lim
Tenor
C-Grade
1st Grace Wong
2nd Laura Banks
Novice A
Muhammad Adiputra
Novice
1st Supavit Manusook
2nd Thevasenan
3rd Om Yegesh
Bass
B-Grade
John Ng
C-Grade
Keith Heng
D-Grade
Muhammad Fikry
Novice
1st Au Yeung Yin Long
2nd Casper Maximillian Goh-Hofmann
3rd Edward Lim
NO COMMENTS YET