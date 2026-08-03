Manorcunningham reign with straight firsts at 2026 Ulster Championships

Bangor, Northern Ireland – August 1, 2026 – Ward Park was the venue for the 2026 Ulster Pipe Band & Drum Major Championships, and it was Ireland’s Manorcunningham that won the overall Grade 2 title with seven out of a possible eight firsts from the judges.

With only Ravara playing in Grade 1, Grade 2 was the highest contested grade at the event.

The weather was sparkling, and a total of 34 bands competed across the six grades at the contest, organized by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association’s Northern Ireland branch.

Grade 1 (one performed for comments)

Medley

Ravara

Judges: Richard Parkes, Sam Young (piping); Adrian Hoy (drumming); Jim Campbell (ensemble)

MSR

Ravara

Judges: Mark Faloon, Cameron Edgar (piping); Gordon Parkes (drumming); Keith Orr (ensemble)

Grade 2

Overall

1st Manorcunningham

2nd Tullylagan

Drumming: Tullylagan (MSR pref)

Bass Section: Manorcunningham

Medley

1st Manorcunningham (1,1,1,1)

2nd Tullylagan (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Mark Faloon, Cameron Edgar (piping); Gordon Parkes (drumming); Keith Orr (ensemble)

MSR

1st Manorcunningham (1,1,2,1)

2nd Tullylagan (2,2,1,2)

Judges: Richard Parkes, Sam Young (piping); Adrian Hoy (drumming); Jim Campbell (ensemble)

Grade 3A

Overall

1st McNeillstown

2nd Matt Boyd Memorial

3rd Cloughfin

4th Major Sinclair Memorial

5th Kildoag

6th Cullybackey

7th Syerla & District

8th Irvine Memorial

Drumming: McNeillstown

Bass Section: Major Sinclair Memorial

Medley

1st McNeillstown (2,1,1,1)

2nd Cloughfin (1,2,8,2)

3rd Matt Boyd Memorial (3,3,3,4)

4th Kildoag (4,4,6,3)

5th Cullybackey (6,5,5,5)

6th Major Sinclair Memorial (7,6,2,7)

7th Irvine Memorial (5,8,7,6)

8th Syerla & District (8,7,4,8)

Judges: Richard Parkes, Sam Young (piping); Adrian Hoy (drumming); Jim Campbell (ensemble)

MSR

1st McNeillstown (3,1,3,1)

2nd Matt Boyd Memorial (1,4,2,2)

3rd Major Sinclair Memorial (5,3,1,3)

4th Cloughfin (2,2,4,4)

5th Cullybackey (6,5,7,5)

6th Kildoag (4,6,6,7)

7th Syerla & District (8,8,5,6)

8th Irvine Memorial (7,7,8,8)

Judges: Mark Faloon, Cameron Edgar (piping); Gordon Parkes (drumming); Keith Orr (ensemble)

Grade 3B

1st Drumlough

2nd Upper Crossgare

3rd Ballyboley

4th Cleland Memorial

5th New Ross & District

6th William Kerr Memorial

Drumming: Drumlough

Bass Section: New Ross & District

Grade 3B

1st Upper Crossgare (1,1,2,1)

2nd Drumlough (2,2,1,2)

3rd Ballyboley (3,3,4,3)

4th Cleland Memorial (4,4,6,4)

5th William Kerr Memorial (5,6,3,5)

6th New Ross & District (6,5,5,6)

Judges: Mark Faloon, Cameron Edgar (piping); Gordon Parkes (drumming); Keith Orr (ensemble)

MSR

1st Drumlough (1,1,2,1)

2nd Ballyboley (2,2,4,2)

3rd Upper Crossgare (3,3,3,4)

4th New Ross & District (5,5,1,5)

5th Cleland Memorial (4,4,6,3)

6th William Kerr Memorial (6,6,5,6)

Judges: Richard Parkes, Sam Young (piping); Adrian Hoy (drumming); Jim Campbell (ensemble)

Grade 4A

1st Moneygore (1,1,1,1)

2nd Gransha (2,2,2,2)

3rd Ballybriest (3,3,4,3)

4th Altnaveigh Memorial (5,5,3,4)

5th Marlacoo (4,4,7,5)

6th Queen Elizabeth (7,6,5,6)

7th Cottown (6,7,6,7)

Judges: Mark Faloon, Cameron Edgar (piping); Gordon Parkes (drumming); Keith Orr (ensemble)

Bass Section: Altnaveigh Memorial

Grade 4B

1st Bready Ulster Scots (1,1,2,1)

2nd Tullylagan (4,3,1,2)

3rd Major Sinclair Memorial (2,2,4,3)

4th Hollymount (3,4,3,4)

5th Joseph Forde Memorial (5,5,5,6)

6th Cleland Memorial (6,6,9,5)

7th Kirkistown (8,8,6,7)

8th Letterkenny & District (7,7,10,8)

9th Dromara & District (10,10,7,9)

10th Garvagh (9,9,8,10)

Judges: Richard Parkes, Sam Young (piping); Adrian Hoy (drumming); Jim Campbell (ensemble)

Bass Section: Tullylagan

A correction was made on Aug. 3, 2026: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Manorcunningham was the overall Grade 2 drumming winner, with the band having eight first rankings from the judges. Tullylagan, in fact, won the drumming, and Manorcunningham had seven first-place rankings. We apologize for the error.