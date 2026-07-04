Results
July 04, 2026

St. Laurence O’Toole wins 2026 All-Ireland Championship

Lucan, Ireland – July 4, 2026 – Dublin’s St. Laurence O’Toole won the 2026 All-Ireland Championship at St. Catherine’s Park, west of Dublin, outlasting Field Marshal Montgomery and Ravara in the three-band Grade 1 two-event competition.

St. Laurence O’Toole won both the Medley and MSR events, marking the band’s most successful result so far in 2026.

It was the eighth All-Ireland victory for St. Laurence O’Toole. Field Marshal Montgomery holds the record with 28 All-Ireland titles,

Grade 2 was won by Manorcunningham of Ireland, with Florida’s City of Dunedin runner-up and winning the drumming.

Forty-four bands competed over all grades.

The weather was overall good: about 20°C, with occasionally strong westerly winds gusting to almost 60km/h.

The championship was created in 1946 by the then-newly formed Irish Pipe Band Association and the Northern Ireland Pipe Band League, with the goal of unifying common interests.

Grade 1
Medley
1st St. Laurence O’Toole (2,1,1,1)
2nd Field Marshal Montgomery (1,2,2,2)
3rd Ravara (3,3,3,3)
Bass Section: St. Laurence O’Toole
Judges: Colin Moffett, Ross Harvey (piping); Ian Lawson (drumming); Jim Baxter (ensemble)

MSR
1st St. Laurence O’Toole (2,1,1,1)
2nd Field Marshal Montgomery (1,2,2,2)
3rd Ravara (3,3,3,3)
Bass Section: St. Laurence O’Toole
Judges: John Wilson, Timmy Farrelly (piping); Derek Doyle (drumming); Paul Brown (ensemble)

Grade 2
1st Manorcunningham (Ireland)
2nd City of Dunedin (USA)
3rd St. Joseph’s Clondalkin (Ireland)
4th Tullylagan (Northern Ireland)
Drumming: City of Dunedin
Bass Section: City of Dunedin
Judges: Ross Harvey, John Wilson (piping); Ian Lawson (drumming); Paul Brown (ensemble)

Stay tuned for more results from the 2026 All-Ireland Championships as they become available.

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