Evans and Nevans on top at Inveraray CLASP amateur solos
Inveraray, Scotland – July 21, 2026 – Barry Evans of St. Andrews, Scotland, was the aggregate winner across the Grade 1 events run by the Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP) at the 2026 Inveraray Highland Games. Andrew Robertson won the overall award in Grade 2, and Philip Duthie won the aggregate in Grade 3.
It was the second outdoor CLASP contest of 2026, with a total of 18 pipers competing across all grades.
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st John Nevans
2nd Craig Turnbull
3rd Barry Evans
4th Iain Kirkwood
2/4 March
1st Barry Evans
2nd Craig Turnbull
3rd John Nevans
4th Iain Kirkwood
5th Dougie Small
Strathspey & Reel
1st Barry Evans
2nd Craig Turnbull
3rd John Nevans
4th Iain Kirkwood
5th Dougie Small
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Andrew Robertson
2nd Laura McEwan
3rd Dougie Small
4th Kathryn McEwan
5th Sophie Stringer
2/4 March
1st Arthur Bass
2nd Andrew Robertson
3rd Bobby Curtin
4th Sophie Stringer
5th Kathryn McEwan
6th Laura McEwan
Strathspey & Reel
1st Andrew Robertson
2nd Arthur Bass
3rd Bobby Curtin
4th Sophie Stringer
5th Kathryn McEwan
6th Laura McEwan
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Arthur Bass
2nd Philip Duthie
3rd Sue Kennedy
4th Cameron Davison
5th Richard Johnson
2/4 March
1st Paul Sweeney
2nd Sue Kennedy
3rd Richard Johnson
4th Philip Duthie
5th Iain Riley
6th Cameron Davison
Strathspey & Reel
1st Iain Riley
2nd Paul Sweeney
3rd Philip Duthie
4th Richard Johnson
5th Sue Kennedy
6th Cameron Davison
Andrew Bova judged all events.
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