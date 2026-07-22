Evans and Nevans on top at Inveraray CLASP amateur solos

Inveraray, Scotland – July 21, 2026 – Barry Evans of St. Andrews, Scotland, was the aggregate winner across the Grade 1 events run by the Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP) at the 2026 Inveraray Highland Games. Andrew Robertson won the overall award in Grade 2, and Philip Duthie won the aggregate in Grade 3.

It was the second outdoor CLASP contest of 2026, with a total of 18 pipers competing across all grades.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st John Nevans

2nd Craig Turnbull

3rd Barry Evans

4th Iain Kirkwood

2/4 March

1st Barry Evans

2nd Craig Turnbull

3rd John Nevans

4th Iain Kirkwood

5th Dougie Small

Strathspey & Reel

1st Barry Evans

2nd Craig Turnbull

3rd John Nevans

4th Iain Kirkwood

5th Dougie Small

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Andrew Robertson

2nd Laura McEwan

3rd Dougie Small

4th Kathryn McEwan

5th Sophie Stringer

2/4 March

1st Arthur Bass

2nd Andrew Robertson

3rd Bobby Curtin

4th Sophie Stringer

5th Kathryn McEwan

6th Laura McEwan

Strathspey & Reel

1st Andrew Robertson

2nd Arthur Bass

3rd Bobby Curtin

4th Sophie Stringer

5th Kathryn McEwan

6th Laura McEwan

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Arthur Bass

2nd Philip Duthie

3rd Sue Kennedy

4th Cameron Davison

5th Richard Johnson

2/4 March

1st Paul Sweeney

2nd Sue Kennedy

3rd Richard Johnson

4th Philip Duthie

5th Iain Riley

6th Cameron Davison

Strathspey & Reel

1st Iain Riley

2nd Paul Sweeney

3rd Philip Duthie

4th Richard Johnson

5th Sue Kennedy

6th Cameron Davison

Andrew Bova judged all events.