pipes|drums’ 2026 Guide to Grade 1 Bands Worlds Week Practices & Appearances

As a service to the many pipe band enthusiasts making their way to Glasgow for Piping Live! and the World Pipe Band Championships, we’re pleased to publish the 2026 edition of the pipes|drums Guide to World’s Week Grade 1 Band Practices.

Thirteen bands are entered in Grade 1 at the World Championships on August 14-15, with the familiar nine from the UK and Ireland joined by four travelling from “overseas.”

We contacted every Grade 1 band (more than once in a few cases) to gather their practice schedules, and the information below reflects what they provided. A few bands didn’t respond, perhaps preferring to keep their preparations private or rehearsing at locations not open to visitors.

Our thanks to the pipe-majors who shared their schedules. Be sure to check back, as we’ll update the guide with any additions or changes as they become available.

Happy listening and learning from the world’s best!

78th Fraser Highlanders (Canada)

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 7:00 pm – “True North Strong” Pre-Worlds Concert, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Field Marshal Montgomery (Northern Ireland)

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 7:30 pm – International Quartet Competition, Strathclyde Suite, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 1:30-3:30/4:00 pm (approx.) – full band practice, Kelvingrove Park

Thursday, Aug. 13, 1:30-3:30/4:00 pm (approx.) – full band practice, Kelvingrove Park

“All are welcome, and there will be an opportunity to purchase merchandise!”

Hawthorn (Australia)

Sunday, Aug. 9 – competing at Perth Highland Games

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2:00 – 4:00 pm – full band practice (subject to weather), Kelvingrove Park

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 3:30-4:30 pm – full band practice, Caledonian Court

Thursday, Aug. 13, 11:00 am-noon – full band practice, Glasgow Green

“All welcome to join us and good luck to all the other bands competing!”

Inveraray & District (Scotland)

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 7:30 pm – International Quartet Competition, Strathclyde Suite, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2:00-5:00 pm – full band practice, Victoria Park, Glasgow

Thursday, Aug. 13, 2:00-5:00 pm – full band practice, Victoria Park, Glasgow

Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (Scotland)

Monday, Aug. 10, 8:00-9:30 pm – full band practice, Armadale Academy, Armadale, West Lothian

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 1:00 pm – full drum section performing in the Drum Corps Series at the Piping Live! Centre Stage

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 3:30 pm – Piping Club Live with P-M Calum Watson, P-S Bradley Parker and L-D Kerr McQuillan

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 4:45 pm – “KMQxBP” with L-D Kerr McQuillan & P-S Bradley Parker, The Bothy at the National Piping Centre

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 7:30 pm – International Quartet Competition, Strathclyde Suite, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 1:30 pm – Drum section performing in the Piping Live! Drum Corps Series

Thursday, Aug. 13, 7:00-8:30 pm – full band practice, Inveralmond Community High School, Livingston

“All welcome at our practices.”

Police Scotland & Federation (Scotland)

(Practices Monday and Tuesday at the Police Training Centre are unfortunately closed to the public.)

Thursday, August 13, 4:00 pm – full band practice at Glasgow Green (weather permitting)

Police Scotland Fife (Scotland)

Sunday, Aug. 9 – competing at Perth Highland Games

Monday, Aug. 10, 7:00-9:30 pm – full band practice, Falkland Community Hall, Back Wynd, Falkland

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 7:30 pm – International Quartet Competition, Strathclyde Suite, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Thursday, Aug. 13 – full band practice, Glasgow (TBC)

“Visitors/spectators are always welcome to come watch practises. Please message us via our Facebook page to let us know, in case our venue has changed last minute.”

Ravara (Northern Ireland)

Thursday, Aug. 13, 3:00 pm – full band practice (weather permitting), Kelvingrove Park

“Anyone who would like to watch is more than welcome to come along.”

ScottishPower (Scotland)

Sunday, Aug. 9 – competing at Perth Highland Games

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 7:30 pm – International Quartet Competition, Strathclyde Suite, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (Scotland)

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 1:00 pm – full drum section performs in the Drum Corps Series at the Piping Live! Centre Stage

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 7:30 pm – International Quartet Competition, Strathclyde Suite, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 1:00-3:00 pm – full band practice, Glasgow Green, beside the WEST brewery entrance to Glasgow Green

Thursday, Aug. 13, 1:00-3:00 pm – full band practice, Glasgow Green, beside the WEST brewery entrance to Glasgow Green

“Please bring some sunshine!”

Simon Fraser University (Canada)

Monday, Aug. 10, 1:00 pm – full drum section performs in the Drum Corps Series at the Piping Live! Centre Stage

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 11:30 pm – full band practice at Cathedral Square, Glasgow (subject to weather) Tuesday, Aug. 11, 7:30 pm – International Quartet Competition, Strathclyde Suite, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Wednesday, Aug. 12, 1:00 pm – full band practice, Glasgow Green (subject to weather) Thursday, Aug. 13, 1:00 pm – full band practice, Glasgow Green (subject to weather) “As always, our practice times and locations are weather-dependent and subject to change. We’ll post updates on the band’s FB page if anything changes.”

St. Laurence O’Toole (Ireland)

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 1:00 pm – full drum section performs in the Drum Corps Series at the Piping Live! Centre Stage

St. Thomas Alumni (USA)

Sunday, Aug. 9 – competing at Perth Highland Games

Monday, Aug. 8, 1:00-2:30 pm – full band practice, SiMY Community Development, 35 Baird St., Glasgow (weather permitting)

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 1:00-2:30 pm – full band practice, SiMY Community Development, 35 Baird St., Glasgow (weather permitting)

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 1:00-2:30 pm – full band practice, SiMY Community Development, 35 Baird St., Glasgow (weather permitting)

Thursday, Aug. 13, 10:00-11:30 am – full band practice, SiMY Community Development, 35 Baird St., Glasgow (weather permitting)

Best wishes to all bands competing at the 2026 World Championships. May you play to your highest potential and may the results be accurate and fair.