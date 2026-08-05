2026 Festival Interceltique de Lorient: Stuart Liddell wins another MacCrimmon Trophy . . . and the Piob

Lorient, Brittany, France – August 2-3, 2026 – Stuart Liddell of Inveraray, Scotland, won the 44th annual MacCrimmon Trophy for solo piping across Scottish, Irish and Breton events at the massive Festival Interceltique de Lorient.

Liddell won the Scottish and Irish sections and was tied first with Helori Saout of Brittany in the Breton Music. It was Liddell’s fourth win of the trophy (2018, 2023, 2025, 2026).

The event brings together 12 pipers who compete in competitions around the world to qualify for the competition.

MacCrimmon Trophy Overall

1st Stuart Liddell

2nd Nick Hudson, Houston

3rd James Stone, Ireland

4th= Helori Saout

4th= Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh

6th= Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand

6th= James Duncan Mackenzie, Lewis, Scotland

8th Gwenael Le Corronc, Brittany

9th Daniel Whelan, Australia

10th= Ross Miller, Linlithgow, Scotland

10th= Scott Wallace, Ireland

12th Tristan Jarry, Brittany

Judges: Tom Johnstone, Roddy Livingstone (Scottish); Peter Browne, Terry Tully (Irish); Chim Cadudal, Roland Roussel (Breton)

On August 3rd, Liddell went on to win the piobaireachd competition, which is not calculated in the MacCrimmon Trophy result.

Piobaireachd

1st Stuart Liddell, “Lament for the Earl Of Antrim”

2nd Nick Hudson, “Port Urlar”

3rd Andrew Carlisle, “Lament for Donald Duaghall MacKay”

4th Hervé Le Floc’h, Brittany, “Macintosh of Borlum’s Salute”

5th James Duncan MacKenzie, “Rory MacLeod’s Lament”

Also competing (alphabetical by last name): Gwenael Dage, Brittany, “Lament for Captain MacDougall”; Ross Miller, “Farewell To The Laird Of Islay”; James Stone, “The MacFarlanes’ Gathering”; Daniel Whelan, “The Desperate Battle”; Scott Wallace, “The Rout of Glenfluin.”

Judges: Tom Johnstone, Roddy Livingstone