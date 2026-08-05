Results
August 05, 2026

2026 Festival Interceltique de Lorient: Stuart Liddell wins another MacCrimmon Trophy . . . and the Piob

The MacCrimmon Trophy

Lorient, Brittany, France – August 2-3, 2026 – Stuart Liddell of Inveraray, Scotland, won the 44th annual MacCrimmon Trophy for solo piping across Scottish, Irish and Breton events at the massive Festival Interceltique de Lorient.

Liddell won the Scottish and Irish sections and was tied first with Helori Saout of Brittany in the Breton Music. It was Liddell’s fourth win of the trophy (2018, 2023, 2025, 2026).

The event brings together 12 pipers who compete in competitions around the world to qualify for the competition.

Stuart Liddell after winning the 2026 MacCrimmon Trophy, with Festival Director Jean-Philippe Mauras listening. [Photo Youn Pensec]
MacCrimmon Trophy Overall
1st Stuart Liddell
2nd Nick Hudson, Houston
3rd James Stone, Ireland
4th= Helori Saout
4th= Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh
6th= Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand
6th= James Duncan Mackenzie, Lewis, Scotland
8th Gwenael Le Corronc, Brittany
9th Daniel Whelan, Australia
10th= Ross  Miller, Linlithgow, Scotland
10th= Scott Wallace, Ireland
12th Tristan Jarry, Brittany
Judges: Tom Johnstone, Roddy Livingstone (Scottish); Peter Browne, Terry Tully (Irish); Chim Cadudal, Roland Roussel (Breton)

Nick Hudson competing in the Piobaireachd [Photo J.Y.Collin]
On August 3rd, Liddell went on to win the piobaireachd competition, which is not calculated in the MacCrimmon Trophy result.

Piobaireachd
1st Stuart Liddell, “Lament for the Earl Of Antrim”
2nd Nick Hudson, “Port Urlar”
3rd Andrew Carlisle, “Lament for Donald Duaghall MacKay”
4th Hervé Le Floc’h, Brittany, “Macintosh of Borlum’s Salute”
5th James Duncan MacKenzie, “Rory MacLeod’s Lament”

Also competing (alphabetical by last name): Gwenael Dage, Brittany, “Lament for Captain MacDougall”; Ross Miller, “Farewell To The Laird Of Islay”; James Stone, “The MacFarlanes’ Gathering”;  Daniel Whelan, “The Desperate Battle”; Scott Wallace, “The Rout of Glenfluin.”
Judges: Tom Johnstone, Roddy Livingstone

 

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See also
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