Brendon Eade wins Lorient MacCrimmon Trophy in a Kiwi one-two punch
Lorient, Brittany – August 12, 2024 – Brendon Eade of Waikato became the first New Zealander to win the MacCrimmon Trophy at the e Festival Interceltique de Lorient, a contest that requires Highland pipers to compete in Scottish, Irish and Breton musical genres in three separate events. Liam Kernaghan of Auckland, New Zealand, was second overall as well.
It was Eade’s second straight year winning the Piobaireachd section. The festival was pushed ahead a week, reportedly because of a police shortage due to the Paris Olympics. The seven-day celebration of the arts from Celtic countries is said to have attracted more than a million people in 2023.
MacCrimmon Trophy
1st Brendon Eade
2nd Liam Kernaghan
3rd Ross Ainslie, Scotland
4th Cédric Le Bozec, Brittany
5th Tristan Jarry, Brittany
6th Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland
Piobaireachd
1st Cameron MacDougall
2nd Brendon Eade
3rd Herve Le Floc’h, Brittany
4th Quentin Meunier, Brittany
5th Luke Kennedy, Scotland
6th Liam Kernaghan
Judges: John Wilson, Bob Worrall (Scottish); Sheila Friel, Bill Garrett (Irish), Phillipe Beauché, Loic Denis (Breton)
