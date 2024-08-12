Brendon Eade wins Lorient MacCrimmon Trophy in a Kiwi one-two punch

Lorient, Brittany – August 12, 2024 – Brendon Eade of Waikato became the first New Zealander to win the MacCrimmon Trophy at the e Festival Interceltique de Lorient, a contest that requires Highland pipers to compete in Scottish, Irish and Breton musical genres in three separate events. Liam Kernaghan of Auckland, New Zealand, was second overall as well.

It was Eade’s second straight year winning the Piobaireachd section. The festival was pushed ahead a week, reportedly because of a police shortage due to the Paris Olympics. The seven-day celebration of the arts from Celtic countries is said to have attracted more than a million people in 2023.

MacCrimmon Trophy

1st Brendon Eade

2nd Liam Kernaghan

3rd Ross Ainslie, Scotland

4th Cédric Le Bozec, Brittany

5th Tristan Jarry, Brittany

6th Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland

Piobaireachd

1st Cameron MacDougall

2nd Brendon Eade

3rd Herve Le Floc’h, Brittany

4th Quentin Meunier, Brittany

5th Luke Kennedy, Scotland

6th Liam Kernaghan

Judges: John Wilson, Bob Worrall (Scottish); Sheila Friel, Bill Garrett (Irish), Phillipe Beauché, Loic Denis (Breton)