2025 Ian Swinton Pro Solo Piping goes to Carlisle

Park Ridge, Illinois—May 3, 2025—Winning the MSR and third in the Piobaireachd gained Andrew Carlisle the overall trophy at the 2025 Pipe-Major Ian Swinton Open Professional Solo Piping Competition near Chicago. Eleven competed in the event.

The contest is held annually by the Midwest Pipe Band Association and named in honour of the longtime leader of Chicago’s Midlothian Scottish Pipe Band, a significant contributor to piping and drumming in the Midwest.

Piobaireachd

1st Nick Hudson, Houston, “Farewell to the Queen’s Ferry”

2nd Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey, “Lament for Ronald MacDonald of Morar”

3rd Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh, “The Unjust Incarceration”

4th Andrew Lewis, St. Paul, Minnesota, “The Park Piobaireachd” #2

MSR

1st Andrew Carlisle, “The Braes of Castle Grant,” “Loch Loskin,” “John Morrison, Assynt House”

2nd Jack Williamson, Topeka, Kansas, “Leaving Lunga,” “The Shepherd’s Crook,” “Alick C. MacGregor”

3rd Andrew Lewis, “David Ross,” “Tulloch Castle,” “The Cockerel in the Creel”

4th Zak Read, Chicago, “South Hall,” “MacBeth’s Strathspey,” “The Sheepwife”

Also competing: Teddy Krogh, Anchorage, Alaska; Ken Liechti, Austin, Texas; Tom Cangelosi, Arlington, Virginia; Alastair Murray. Pittsburgh; George Gerules, St. Louis.

Pete Aumonier and Bob Worrall judged both events.