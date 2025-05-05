Results
2025 Ian Swinton Pro Solo Piping goes to Carlisle

Park Ridge, Illinois—May 3, 2025—Winning the MSR and third in the Piobaireachd gained Andrew Carlisle the overall trophy at the 2025 Pipe-Major Ian Swinton Open Professional Solo Piping Competition near Chicago. Eleven competed in the event.

The contest is held annually by the Midwest Pipe Band Association and named in honour of the longtime leader of Chicago’s Midlothian Scottish Pipe Band, a significant contributor to piping and drumming in the Midwest.

2025 P-M Ian Swinton Solo Piping: Back row: MWPBA Vice-President Scott McCawley, Teddy Krogh, Derek Midgley, Ken Liechti, Tom Cangelosi, Alastair Murray. Front row: Zak Read, Andrew Lewis, Nick Hudson, Andrew Carlisle, Jack Williamson, George Gerules, MWPBA President Jim Sim, [Photo: Claire Smith]
Piobaireachd
1st Nick Hudson, Houston, “Farewell to the Queen’s Ferry”
2nd Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey, “Lament for Ronald MacDonald of Morar”
3rd Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh, “The Unjust Incarceration”
4th Andrew Lewis, St. Paul, Minnesota, “The Park Piobaireachd” #2

MSR
1st Andrew Carlisle, “The Braes of Castle Grant,” “Loch Loskin,” “John Morrison, Assynt House”
2nd Jack Williamson, Topeka, Kansas, “Leaving Lunga,” “The Shepherd’s Crook,” “Alick C. MacGregor”
3rd Andrew Lewis, “David Ross,” “Tulloch Castle,” “The Cockerel in the Creel”
4th Zak Read, Chicago, “South Hall,” “MacBeth’s Strathspey,” “The Sheepwife”

Also competing: Teddy Krogh, Anchorage, Alaska; Ken Liechti, Austin, Texas; Tom Cangelosi, Arlington, Virginia; Alastair Murray. Pittsburgh; George Gerules, St. Louis.

Pete Aumonier and Bob Worrall judged both events.

