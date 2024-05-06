Midgley sweeps up P-M Ian Swinton Open Solo Piping

Park Ridge, Illinois – May 4, 2024 – Derek Midgley of Tinton Falls, New Jersey, won both events at the 2024 Pipe-Major Ian Swinton Open Professional Solo Piping Competition, held at the Park Ridge Presbyterian Church on the outskirts of Chicago. Seven competed in the event, considered by the Midwest Pipe Band Association to be its premier solo piping contest.

Overall

1st Derek Midgley

2nd Nick Hudson, Houston

3rd Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh

4th Jack Williamson, Topeka, Kansas

5th Andrew Lewis, Vadnais Heights, Minnesota

Piobaireachd

1st Derek Midgley, “Nameless (Hiharin Odin Hiharin Dro)”

2nd Nick Hudson, “Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon”

3rd Andrew Carlisle, “The MacDougalls’ Gathering”

4th Jack Williamson, “Melbank’s Salute”

MSR

1st Derek Midgley, “John MacColl’s March to Kilbowie Cottage,” “John Roy Stewart,” “Arnish Light”

2nd Nick Hudson, “Parker’s Welcome to Perthshire,” “The Piper’s Bonnet,” Ca’ the Ewes”

3rd Andrew Carlisle, “Kantara to El Arish,” “Inveraray Castle,” “The Grey Bob”

4th Jack Williamson, “Major Manson at Clachantrushal,” “Dora MacLeod,” “Stornoway Castle”

Also competing: Joseph Biggs, Ajax, Ontario, and Justin Howland, Bountiful, Utah.

Michael Grey and Jim Stack judged.