Lewis wins first Swinton Open

Palatine, Illinois – April 1, 2017 – Andrew Lewis of St. Paul was the overall winner of the first annual Pipe-Major Ian Swinton Open Solo Piping Competition, held at the Palatine Presbyterian Church. Chandler Sievewright, New Berlin, Wisconsin, was the Grade 1 winner of the Terry McHugh Memorial Amateur Solo Piping Competitions.

The event was the Midwest Pipe Band Association’s “Day of Piping,” with the finals of the Terry McHugh Memorial Amateur after Regional qualifiers held at Kansas City; Alma, Michigan; St. Paul; Lexington, Kentucky; and Milwaukee, and the top three from each grade going through.

The professional piping event is named for the long-time pipe-major of the Midlothian Scottish Pipe Band, Ian Swinton. Total prize money was US$3,500 for the event.

Brian Donaldson and John Cairns judged everything.

Pipe-Major Ian Swinton Open

Overall

1st Andrew Lewis, St. Paul

2nd Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh

3rd Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis

4th Jack Williamson, Topeka, Kansas

5th Alastair Murray, Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Piobaireachd

1st Matt Pantaleoni

2nd Andrew Lewis

3rd Alastair Murray

4th Andrew Carlisle

MSR

1st Andrew Lewis

2nd Andrew Carlisle

3rd Jack Williamson

4th Teddy Krogh, Anchorage, Alaska

Others competing but not in the prizes: Kenneth Liechti, Austin Dave Mason, Cincinnati; Avens Ridgeway, Batesville, Arkansas; Palmer Shonk, Pittsburgh; and Richard Winslow, Carnegie Pennsylvania.

Terry McHugh Memorial

Grade 1

1st Chandler Sievewright, New Berlin, Wisconsin

2nd Tony Karcz, Arlington Heights, Illinois

3rd Laureano Thomas-Sanchez, Parma, Ohio

Grade 2

1st Joseph Fischer, Grafton, Wisconsin

2nd Michael Kazmierski-Dunn, Grand Rapids, Michigan

3rd Tak Tang, Minneapolis

Grade 3

1st Rhys O’Higgins, Madison, Wisconsin

2nd Sophia Richter, South Kingstown, Rhode Island

3rd Duncan Petersen-Jones, Okemos, Michigan

Grade 4

Senior

1st John Adair, Naperville, Illinois

2nd Bob Gaugh, Rockford, Illinois

3rd Mike McCollum, Deerton, Michigan

Junior

1st Sydney Howieson, St. Paul

2nd Thomas McCollum, Deerton, Michigan

3rd Mark MacPhee, Batesville, Arkansas

Senior Novice

1st Colin Kair-Gavin, Naperville, Illinois

