Lewis wins first Swinton Open

Published: April 4, 2017
Palatine, Illinois – April 1, 2017 – Andrew Lewis of St. Paul was the overall winner of the first annual Pipe-Major Ian Swinton Open Solo Piping Competition, held at the Palatine Presbyterian Church. Chandler Sievewright, New Berlin, Wisconsin, was the Grade 1 winner of the Terry McHugh Memorial Amateur Solo Piping Competitions.

The event was the Midwest Pipe Band Association’s “Day of Piping,” with the finals of the Terry McHugh Memorial Amateur after Regional qualifiers held at Kansas City; Alma, Michigan; St. Paul; Lexington, Kentucky; and Milwaukee, and the top three from each grade going through.

The professional piping event is named for the long-time pipe-major of the Midlothian Scottish Pipe Band, Ian Swinton. Total prize money was US$3,500 for the event.

Brian Donaldson and John Cairns judged everything.

Ian Swinton (left) with prizewinners at his namesake contest (L-R): Jack Williamson, Andrew Carlisle, Andrew Lewis, Matt Pantaleoni, Alastair Murray and Teddy Krogh.

Pipe-Major Ian Swinton Open
Overall
1st Andrew Lewis, St. Paul
2nd Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh
3rd Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis
4th Jack Williamson, Topeka, Kansas
5th Alastair Murray, Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Piobaireachd
1st Matt Pantaleoni
2nd Andrew Lewis
3rd Alastair Murray
4th Andrew Carlisle

MSR
1st Andrew Lewis
2nd Andrew Carlisle
3rd Jack Williamson
4th Teddy Krogh, Anchorage, Alaska

Others competing but not in the prizes: Kenneth Liechti, Austin Dave Mason, Cincinnati; Avens Ridgeway, Batesville, Arkansas; Palmer Shonk, Pittsburgh; and Richard Winslow, Carnegie Pennsylvania.

First prize winners from the 2017 Terry McHugh Memorial.

Terry McHugh Memorial
Grade 1
1st Chandler Sievewright, New Berlin, Wisconsin
2nd Tony Karcz, Arlington Heights, Illinois
3rd Laureano Thomas-Sanchez, Parma, Ohio

Grade 2
1st Joseph Fischer, Grafton, Wisconsin
2nd Michael Kazmierski-Dunn, Grand Rapids, Michigan
3rd Tak Tang, Minneapolis

Grade 3
1st Rhys O’Higgins, Madison, Wisconsin
2nd Sophia Richter, South Kingstown, Rhode Island
3rd Duncan Petersen-Jones, Okemos, Michigan

Grade 4
Senior
1st John Adair, Naperville, Illinois
2nd Bob Gaugh, Rockford, Illinois
3rd Mike McCollum, Deerton, Michigan

Junior
1st Sydney Howieson, St. Paul
2nd Thomas McCollum, Deerton, Michigan
3rd Mark MacPhee, Batesville, Arkansas

Senior Novice
1st Colin Kair-Gavin, Naperville, Illinois

