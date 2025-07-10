The Castle Recordings – Installment #18

We conclude the “Castle Recordings” with the eighteenth and final installment of piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

“The Gathering of the MacNabs”

“Lament for the Castle at Dunyveg”

“Lament for the Departure of King James”

“Lament for the Little Supper”

“Lament for MacDonald of Kinlochmoidart” No. 1

“The Young Laird of Dungannon’s Salute”

Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.

Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:

Our thanks again to Colin MacLellan for sharing these historic recordings exclusively with pipes|drums.

Stay tuned for a wrap-up conversation with Colin about the series and its importance to Highland piping.