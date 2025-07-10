The Castle Recordings – Installment #18
We conclude the “Castle Recordings” with the eighteenth and final installment of piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.
- “The Gathering of the MacNabs”
- “Lament for the Castle at Dunyveg”
- “Lament for the Departure of King James”
- “Lament for the Little Supper”
- “Lament for MacDonald of Kinlochmoidart” No. 1
- “The Young Laird of Dungannon’s Salute”
Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.
Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:
Our thanks again to Colin MacLellan for sharing these historic recordings exclusively with pipes|drums.
Stay tuned for a wrap-up conversation with Colin about the series and its importance to Highland piping.
