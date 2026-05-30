CLASP 2026 May Live Online won by Webb, Robinson, Braunsky & Schrall

The Internet – May 1-29, 2026 – Brady Webb of Nova Scotia, Canada, was the Grade 1 aggregate winner in the May 2026 CLASP Live Online competition, in which contestants performed live via video on May 1st and 2nd, with their performances recorded by proctors administering the event; their performances were then assessed over the next month.

Alister Robinson won the overall prize in Grade 2, and Michael Braunsky and Jurgen Schrall were the aggregate winners in Grade 3 and Grade 4, respectively.

The Competition League for Adult Solo Pipers (CLASP) started its Live Online events during the 20220-22 pandemic as a way for pipers around the world to compete remotely.

For his success, Webb receives travel and accommodation to compete in the November 2026 Sunbelt Amateur competition, sponsored by piping impresario Eric Stein. All first-prize winners in the May Live Online event received a live stream pass to enjoy the October 2026 Glenfiddich Championships.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Logan Gorsuch

2nd Brady Webb

3rd Adam Aitchison

4th Charles David Mitchell

5th John Nevans

6th Conall McNamara

Judge: Steven Leask

2/4 March

1st Brady Webb

2nd Heinrich Herzog

3rd Jared Ong

4th Barry Evans

5th Logan Gorsuch

6th Douglas Small

Judge: Sarah Muir

Strathspey & Reel

1st Heinrich Herzog

2nd Brady Webb

3rd Cameron Wilson

4th Barry Evans

5th Douglas Small

6th Conall McNamara

Judge: Sarah Muir

Jig

1st Charles David Mitchell

2nd Heinrich Herzog

3rd Barry Evans

4th Duncan Craig McIntosh

5th Logan Gorsuch

6th Conall McNamara

Judge: Sarah Muir

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Anthony Kelly

2nd Douglas Small

3rd Christopher Couperthwaite

4th Sean Burgess

5th Alistair Robinson

6th Raul Peinado Fuentes

Judge: Connor Sinclair

2/4 March

1st Greg Harley

2nd Chris Couperwaite

3rd Alister Robinson

4th Anna Binder

5th Rob Rogers

6th Anthony Kelly

Judge: John Dew

Strathspey & Reel

1st Alistair Robinson

2nd Bobby Curtin

3rd Sylvia Thiessen

4th Greg Hurley

5th Billy Beck

6th Chris Couperthwaite

Judge: John Dew

Jig

1st Bobby Curtin

2nd Sylvia Thiessen

3rd Billy Beck

4th Laura McEwan

5th Raul Pienardo

6th Alister Robinson

Judge: John Dew

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Michael Braunksy

2nd Manu Bregent

3rd Arthur Bass

4th Ben Hunter

5th Alan Wardrop

6th Todd Schroeder

Judge: Connor Sinclair

2/4 March

1st Bronwyn Heywood

2nd Michael Braunsky

3rd Gustav Von Sivers

4th Mario Scinto

5th Paul Sweeny

6th Manu Bregent

Judge: Darach Urquhart

Strathspey & Reel

1st Michael Braunsky

2nd Cameron Davison

3rd Manu Bregent

4th Bronwyn Heywood

5th Michael O’Donnell

6th Mario Scinto

Judge: Darach Urquhart

Jig

1st Mario Scinto

2nd Cameron Davison

3rd Michael Braunsky

4th Manu Bregent

5th Michael O’Donnell

6th Andrew Atkins

Judge: Darach Urquhart

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Shelly McGuire

2nd Dermot Gavin

3rd Chi Kit Yeung

4th Gordon Cairns

5th Jurgen Schrall

6th Murray Harper

Judge: John Dew

2/4 March

1st Jurgen Schrall

2nd Chi Kit Yenng

3rd Suet Yiu Wong

4th Sammie Gallant

5th Richard Johnson

6th Shelly McGuire

Judge: Steven Leask

Strathspey & Reel

1st Jurgan Schrall

2nd Suet Yiu Wong

3rd Richard Johnson

4th John Bonner

5th Shelly McGuire

6th Heather Wood

Judge: Steven Leask

Jig

1st Chi Kit Yenng

2nd Jurgan Schrall

3rd Richard Johnson

4th Sean Kelly

5th Shelly McGuire

6th Suet Yiu Wong

Judge: Steven Leask