CLASP 2026 May Live Online won by Webb, Robinson, Braunsky & Schrall
The Internet – May 1-29, 2026 – Brady Webb of Nova Scotia, Canada, was the Grade 1 aggregate winner in the May 2026 CLASP Live Online competition, in which contestants performed live via video on May 1st and 2nd, with their performances recorded by proctors administering the event; their performances were then assessed over the next month.
Alister Robinson won the overall prize in Grade 2, and Michael Braunsky and Jurgen Schrall were the aggregate winners in Grade 3 and Grade 4, respectively.
The Competition League for Adult Solo Pipers (CLASP) started its Live Online events during the 20220-22 pandemic as a way for pipers around the world to compete remotely.
For his success, Webb receives travel and accommodation to compete in the November 2026 Sunbelt Amateur competition, sponsored by piping impresario Eric Stein. All first-prize winners in the May Live Online event received a live stream pass to enjoy the October 2026 Glenfiddich Championships.
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Logan Gorsuch
2nd Brady Webb
3rd Adam Aitchison
4th Charles David Mitchell
5th John Nevans
6th Conall McNamara
Judge: Steven Leask
2/4 March
1st Brady Webb
2nd Heinrich Herzog
3rd Jared Ong
4th Barry Evans
5th Logan Gorsuch
6th Douglas Small
Judge: Sarah Muir
Strathspey & Reel
1st Heinrich Herzog
2nd Brady Webb
3rd Cameron Wilson
4th Barry Evans
5th Douglas Small
6th Conall McNamara
Judge: Sarah Muir
Jig
1st Charles David Mitchell
2nd Heinrich Herzog
3rd Barry Evans
4th Duncan Craig McIntosh
5th Logan Gorsuch
6th Conall McNamara
Judge: Sarah Muir
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Anthony Kelly
2nd Douglas Small
3rd Christopher Couperthwaite
4th Sean Burgess
5th Alistair Robinson
6th Raul Peinado Fuentes
Judge: Connor Sinclair
2/4 March
1st Greg Harley
2nd Chris Couperwaite
3rd Alister Robinson
4th Anna Binder
5th Rob Rogers
6th Anthony Kelly
Judge: John Dew
Strathspey & Reel
1st Alistair Robinson
2nd Bobby Curtin
3rd Sylvia Thiessen
4th Greg Hurley
5th Billy Beck
6th Chris Couperthwaite
Judge: John Dew
Jig
1st Bobby Curtin
2nd Sylvia Thiessen
3rd Billy Beck
4th Laura McEwan
5th Raul Pienardo
6th Alister Robinson
Judge: John Dew
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Michael Braunksy
2nd Manu Bregent
3rd Arthur Bass
4th Ben Hunter
5th Alan Wardrop
6th Todd Schroeder
Judge: Connor Sinclair
2/4 March
1st Bronwyn Heywood
2nd Michael Braunsky
3rd Gustav Von Sivers
4th Mario Scinto
5th Paul Sweeny
6th Manu Bregent
Judge: Darach Urquhart
Strathspey & Reel
1st Michael Braunsky
2nd Cameron Davison
3rd Manu Bregent
4th Bronwyn Heywood
5th Michael O’Donnell
6th Mario Scinto
Judge: Darach Urquhart
Jig
1st Mario Scinto
2nd Cameron Davison
3rd Michael Braunsky
4th Manu Bregent
5th Michael O’Donnell
6th Andrew Atkins
Judge: Darach Urquhart
Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st Shelly McGuire
2nd Dermot Gavin
3rd Chi Kit Yeung
4th Gordon Cairns
5th Jurgen Schrall
6th Murray Harper
Judge: John Dew
2/4 March
1st Jurgen Schrall
2nd Chi Kit Yenng
3rd Suet Yiu Wong
4th Sammie Gallant
5th Richard Johnson
6th Shelly McGuire
Judge: Steven Leask
Strathspey & Reel
1st Jurgan Schrall
2nd Suet Yiu Wong
3rd Richard Johnson
4th John Bonner
5th Shelly McGuire
6th Heather Wood
Judge: Steven Leask
Jig
1st Chi Kit Yenng
2nd Jurgan Schrall
3rd Richard Johnson
4th Sean Kelly
5th Shelly McGuire
6th Suet Yiu Wong
Judge: Steven Leask
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