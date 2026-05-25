Prince Charles kings of Grade 3 at Costa Mesa 2026; City of Angels wins the Medley

Costa Mesa, California – May 23-24, 2026 – Winning the MSR and runner-up in the Medley, Prince Charles from San Francisco was the overall Grade 3 winner at the annual pipe band competitions at Scottish Fest USA. City of Angels of Los Angeles won the Medley competition.

Held at the OC Fair & Event Center, the event began in 1932 as the Costa Mesa Highland Games and, in recent years, has expanded into a larger Scottish festival. The competitions are sanctioned by the Western United States Pipe Band Association.

Grade 3

Overall

1st Prince Charles

2nd City of Angels

3rd Kevin R. Blandford Memorial

4th Phoenix

5th Pasadena Scottish

Medley

1st City of Angels (ens.pref.) (2,2,1,1)

2nd Prince Charles (1,1,2,2)

3rd Kevin R. Blandford Memorial (ens.pref.) (4,4,3,3)

4th Phoenix (3,3,4,4)

5th Pasadena Scottish (5,5,5,5)

Judges: Stuart Liddell, Kenny MacLeod (piping); Glenn Kvidahl (ensemble); Bryce Parker (drumming)

MSR

1st Prince Charles (1,1,2,1)

2nd Kevin R. Blandford Memorial (2,3,1,3)

3rd City of Angels (4,4,3,2)

4th Phoenix (3,2,4,4)

5th Pasadena Scottish (5,5,5,5)

Judges: Kenny MacLeod, Stuart Liddell (piping); Glenn Kvidahl (ensemble); Bryce Parker (drumming)

Grade 4

Medley

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 (1,1,3,4)

2nd Silicon Valley (2,3,2,3)

3rd Cameron Highlanders (3,2,5,2)

4th House of Scotland (5,4,4,1)

5th Wasatch & District (6,5,1,7)

6th Glendora High School (4,6,6,5)

7th University of California, Riverside (8,8,7,8)

Judges: Kenny MacLeod, Stuart Liddell (piping); Glenn Kvidahl (ensemble); Bryce Parker (drumming)