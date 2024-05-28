City of Angels win both days at Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa, California – May 25-26, 2024 – City of Angeles of Los Angeles won both Grade 3 competitions in the top grade at the annual Scottish Fest at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa. The event is traditionally held over two days on the United States’ Memorial Day weekend.

Grade 3

Medley

1st City of Angels (2,2,1,1)

2nd Silicon Valley (1,1,2,3)

3rd Kevin R. Blandford Memorial (3,3,3,2)

4th Phoenix (4,4,4,5)

5th Queen City (5,5,5,4)

Judges: Judges: Andrew Lee, Alan Bevan (piping); Jack Lee (ensemble); Blair Bown (drumming)

MSR

1st City of Angels (2,2,1,1) (ens.pref.)

2nd Silicon Valley (1,1,2,2)

3rd Kevin R. Blandford Memorial (3,3,4,4)

4th Queen City (5,5,3,3)

5th Phoenix (4,4,5,5)

Judges: Andrew Lee, Jack Lee (piping); Alan Bevan (ensemble); Blair Brown (drumming)

Grade 4

Medley

1st Prince Charles (1,2,1,1)

2nd Cameron Highlanders (4,4,2,3) (ens.pref.)

3rd Nicholson (2,1,5,5)

4th Silicon Valley (Gr4) (5,5,3,2)

5th Glendale (3,3,4,6)

6th Glendora High School (6,6,6,4)

7th Long Beach (7,7,7,7)

Judges: Andrew Lee, Jack Lee (piping); Alan Bevan (ensemble); Blair Brown (drumming)

MSR

1st Prince Charles (1,1,1,1)

2nd Glendora High School (3,3,2,2)

3rd Glendale (4,4,3,3) (ens.pref.)

4th Nicholson (2,2,4,6)

5th Silicon Valley (Gr4) (5,5,5,4)

6th Long Beach (6,6,6,7)

7th Cameron Highlanders (7,7,7,5)

Judges: Andrew Lee, Alan Bevan (piping); Jack Lee (ensemble); Blair Bown (drumming)

Do you have competition results? Send them on to us along with a few details and a photo or two!