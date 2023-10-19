Kevin Blandford Memorial, Silicon Valley take highway to Ventura wins

Ventura, California – October 5-6, 2023 – Kevin R. Blandford Memorial of Rancho Cucamonga, California, and Saratoga, Calfornia’s Silicon Valley won the Grade 3 Medley and MSR events, respectively, against a field of two other bands at the annual Seaside Highland Games in sunny Southern California.

The Cameron Highlanders of San Diego won Grade 4 on ensemble preference over Long Beach, while University of California Riverside won the Grade 5 competition. Upland Highland was initially second on Saturday but was disqualified for not meeting the minimum numbers.

Grade 3

Medley

1st Kevin R. Blandford Memorial (2,2,1,1) (ens.pref.)

2nd Silicon Valley (1,1,2,2)

3rd City of Angels (3,3,3,3)

4th Pasadena Scots (4,4,4,4)

Judges: Glen Thompson, Alan Bevan (piping); Seumas Coyne (ensemble); Reid Maxwell (drumming)

MSR

1st Silicon Valley (1,1,1,2)

2nd Kevin R. Blandford Memorial (2,2,2,1)

3rd City of Angels (3,3,3,3)

4th Pasadena Scots (4,4,4,4)

Judges: Alan Bevan, Glen Thompson (piping); Seumas Coyne (ensemble); Reid Maxwell (drumming)

Grade 5 (March/Slow March/March)

1st University of California Riverside (2,2,1,1)

2nd Upland Highland (1,1,4,2) (DQ)

3rd Gold Coast (3,2,3,4)

4th Pasadena Scots (Gr5) (4,4,2,3)

