City of Angels Pipe Band to take flight at Costa Mesa

Less than a year after announcing its formation, the City of Angels Pipe Band is up and running, and the band celebrated its success with a slick new video written, produced, shot, and edited by Lead-Drummer Leilani Lucas.

City of Angels was started with a message of inclusion, “to inspire and educate diverse and underprivileged youth who wouldn’t otherwise have access or exposure to piping and drumming.”

The Los Angeles-based band is led by Pipe-Major Trevor Takahashi, the former leader of the Grade 3 Pasadena Scots.

The band will make its competition debut in Grade 4 in the MSR event at the Costa Mesa games in California on May 29th, featuring new G1 pipe chanters and reeds, Pearl drums, and Ace Percussion tenor mallets.

Takahashi said that the band’s teaching program and curriculum are in development and they are planning to pilot at a Los Angeles area school by end of 2022, and added that City of Angels will perform in the LA Pride Parade along Hollywood Boulevard on June 12th.

The National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland recently announced a composing project that included a category specifically for music creators ages 18-25 for under-represented pipers who identify as a person of colour, disabled, woman, or LBGTQ+.

