City of Angels Pipe Band to take flight at Costa Mesa
Less than a year after announcing its formation, the City of Angels Pipe Band is up and running, and the band celebrated its success with a slick new video written, produced, shot, and edited by Lead-Drummer Leilani Lucas.
City of Angels was started with a message of inclusion, “to inspire and educate diverse and underprivileged youth who wouldn’t otherwise have access or exposure to piping and drumming.”
The Los Angeles-based band is led by Pipe-Major Trevor Takahashi, the former leader of the Grade 3 Pasadena Scots.
The band will make its competition debut in Grade 4 in the MSR event at the Costa Mesa games in California on May 29th, featuring new G1 pipe chanters and reeds, Pearl drums, and Ace Percussion tenor mallets.
