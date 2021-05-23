New City of Angels band formed in LA

A new pipe band is being formed in Los Angeles “dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion” with a commitment to “inspiring and educating diverse and underprivileged youth who wouldn’t otherwise have access or exposure to these unique art forms.”

Trevor Takahashi, the former pipe-major of the Grade 3 Pasadena Scots, and Leilani Lucas, also formerly with Pasadena Scots, will be lead-drummer of the City of Angels Pipe Band.

“With the events of the past year, there’s no better time than now to establish a pipe band organization that engages diverse populations, provides them with education in Scottish bagpiping and drumming, develops them into talented musicians, and most importantly that sees, celebrates and empowers what makes them different in a very real and powerful way,” Takahashi said in a statement.

The band hopes to start performing and competing in 2022, with a plan to work with Los Angeles-based “educational and music non-profits to introduce more young people from all backgrounds to Scottish pipe and drum music.”

“Pipe bands haven’t always looked like this, [with] a diverse group of players and BIPOC and LGBTQ+ band leaders. We want to show that everyone of all types of backgrounds, cultures, and gender identities [that] there is a space for you in the traditional Scottish bagpipe and drum world,” Takahashi added.

The band is for people of all identities and backgrounds, Takahashi stressed, and “a safe space for LGBTQ+ and BIPOC members and will focus on educating young people from those diverse populations in the LA area.”