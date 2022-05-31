LA’s City of Angels wins first-ever contest at Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa, California – May 28-29, 2022 – The Costa Mesa Scottish Festival marked the debut of Grade 4 City of Angels of Los Angeles, and the band enjoyed a first in the MSR event against five other groups. Kevin R. Blandford Memorial won the five-band Grade 3 medley event.

While every decent pipe band welcomes all to their ranks, City of Angels made news in 2021 by being possibly the first band to proactively recruit and encourage LGBTQ+ pipers, drummers, and learners to join, though the band welcomes all.

Grade 3 Medley

1st Kevin R. Blandford Memorial (1,1,1,2)

2nd Silicon Valley (4,2,2,1)

3rd Pasadena Scots (2,3,4,4)

4th Phoenix (3,4,3,5)

5th Cameron Highlanders of San Diego (5,5,5,3)

Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Hugh Armstrong (piping); Ed Best (ensemble); Liza McAdam (drumming)

Grade 4 MSR

1st City of Angels (2,4,1,1)

2nd Nicholson (1,1,3,3)

3rd Glendora (3,2,4,2)

4th Glendale (4,3,2,4)

5th Wasatch (5,5,6,5)

6th House of Scotland (6,6,5,6)

Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Hugh Armstrong (piping); Ed Best (ensemble); Liza McAdam (drumming)