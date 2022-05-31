Results
May 31, 2022

LA’s City of Angels wins first-ever contest at Costa Mesa

The new City of Angels Pipe Band of Los Angeles celebrates its first prize in the band’s first competition, at Costa Mesa, May 29, 2022.

Costa Mesa, California – May 28-29, 2022 – The Costa Mesa Scottish Festival marked the debut of Grade 4 City of Angels of Los Angeles, and the band enjoyed a first in the MSR event against five other groups. Kevin R. Blandford Memorial won the five-band Grade 3 medley event.

While every decent pipe band welcomes all to their ranks, City of Angels made news in 2021 by being possibly the first band to proactively recruit and encourage LGBTQ+ pipers, drummers, and learners to join, though the band welcomes all.

Grade 3 Medley
1st Kevin R. Blandford Memorial (1,1,1,2)
2nd Silicon Valley (4,2,2,1)
3rd Pasadena Scots (2,3,4,4)
4th Phoenix (3,4,3,5)
5th Cameron Highlanders of San Diego (5,5,5,3)
Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Hugh Armstrong (piping); Ed Best (ensemble); Liza McAdam (drumming)

Grade 4 MSR
1st City of Angels (2,4,1,1)
2nd Nicholson (1,1,3,3)
3rd Glendora (3,2,4,2)
4th Glendale (4,3,2,4)
5th Wasatch (5,5,6,5)
6th House of Scotland (6,6,5,6)
Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Hugh Armstrong (piping); Ed Best (ensemble); Liza McAdam (drumming)

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
May 27, 2022
World’s livestream still up in the air
Results
May 26, 2022
Top May 2022 CLASP Live Online Grade 1 overall goes to Charles-David Mitchell (videos)
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?