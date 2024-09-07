The Castle Recordings – Installment #8

We continue with the eighth installment of 10 “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

“The Battle of Auldearn #2”

“The Battle of Glenshiel”

“The Bells of Perth”

“The Bicker”

“The Glen is Mine”

“Glengarry’s Lament”

“The MacLeans’ March”

“The MacLeods’ Salute”

“Nameless – Cherede Darievea”

“Scarce of Fishing”

Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.

Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:

Stay tuned for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series, only on pipes|drums