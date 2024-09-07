Features
September 07, 2024

The Castle Recordings – Installment #8

We continue with the eighth installment of 10 “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

  • “The Battle of Auldearn #2”
  • “The Battle of Glenshiel”
  • “The Bells of Perth”
  • “The Bicker”
  • “The Glen is Mine”
  • “Glengarry’s Lament”
  • “The MacLeans’ March”
  • “The MacLeods’ Salute”
  • “Nameless – Cherede Darievea”
  • “Scarce of Fishing”

Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.

Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:

Stay tuned for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series, only on pipes|drums

 

