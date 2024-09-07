The Castle Recordings – Installment #8
We continue with the eighth installment of 10 “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.
- “The Battle of Auldearn #2”
- “The Battle of Glenshiel”
- “The Bells of Perth”
- “The Bicker”
- “The Glen is Mine”
- “Glengarry’s Lament”
- “The MacLeans’ March”
- “The MacLeods’ Salute”
- “Nameless – Cherede Darievea”
- “Scarce of Fishing”
Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.
Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:
Stay tuned for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series, only on pipes|drums
