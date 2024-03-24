The Castle Recordings – Installment #2
We continue with the second installment of 10 “Castle Recordings” piobaireachd in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.
- “War or Peace”
- “The MacRaes’ March”
- “Corrienessan’s Salute”
- “In Praise of Morag”
- “Lament for Donald of Laggan”
- “Lament for the Dead”
- “Salute to the Queen’s Own Highlanders”
- “Lament for the Old Sword”
- “The Laird of Contullich’s Lament”
- “The MacKays’ Short Tune”
Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:
Stay tuned to pipes|drums for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series.
NO COMMENTS YET