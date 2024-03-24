The Castle Recordings – Installment #2

We continue with the second installment of 10 “Castle Recordings” piobaireachd in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

“War or Peace”

“The MacRaes’ March”

“Corrienessan’s Salute”

“In Praise of Morag”

“Lament for Donald of Laggan”

“Lament for the Dead”

“Salute to the Queen’s Own Highlanders”

“Lament for the Old Sword”

“The Laird of Contullich’s Lament”

“The MacKays’ Short Tune”

Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series.