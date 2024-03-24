Features
March 24, 2024

The Castle Recordings – Installment #2

We continue with the second installment of 10 “Castle Recordings” piobaireachd in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

  • “War or Peace”
  • “The MacRaes’ March”
  • “Corrienessan’s Salute”
  • “In Praise of Morag”
  • “Lament for Donald of Laggan”
  • “Lament for the Dead”
  • “Salute to the Queen’s Own Highlanders”
  • “Lament for the Old Sword”
  • “The Laird of Contullich’s Lament”
  • “The MacKays’ Short Tune”

Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series.

 

