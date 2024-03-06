The Castle Recordings – first 10 tunes include piobaireachds for pipers of all levels

pipes|drums is delighted to include the first 10 piobaireachds in our exclusive Castle Recordings series of performances played and captured by Captain John A. MacLellan MBE in the early 1960s when he was head of the Army School of Piping at Edinburgh Castle:

“Abercairney’s Salute”

“All the Old Men Paid Rent but Rory”

“Farewell to the Queen’s Ferry”

“The Little Spree”

“Struan Robertson’s Salute”

“The MacKintyres’ Salute”

“MacLeod of Raasay’s Salute”

“Sir James MacDonald of the Isles’ Lament”

“The Sound of the Waves Against the Castle of Duntroon”

“The Vaunting”

Click here to find our new section devoted exclusively to The Castle Recordings. The section is under Resources on the navigation bar.

In this video, the great piper’s son Colin MacLellan discusses a few of the tunes and why he chose these 10 to begin the 15-part series.

The Castle Recordings are a perfect complement to Willie Donaldson’s Set Tunes Series, which now consists of nearly 200 tunes, also exclusive and free to pipes|drums readers.

Stay tuned for the next installment of The Castle Recordings by Captain John A. MacLellan MBE in the few weeks, exclusively for pipes|drums readers.