July 24, 2023

Colin MacLellan: the pipes|drums Interview 2 – Part 4

In Part 4, the final instalment, MacLellan discusses reedmaking, the Competing Pipers Association, his father's music, what he'd still like to do in piping and, of course, his other avocation in life: golf.
