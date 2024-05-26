Features
May 26, 2024

The Castle Recordings – Installment #5

We continue with the fifth installment of 10 “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

  • “A Flame of Wrath for Squinting Patrick”
  • “The Battle of Waterloo”
  • “Castle Menzies”
  • “The Finger Lock”
  • “Glengarry’s March”
  • “Lament for Mary MacLeod”
  • “Lament for the Only Son”
  • “MacLeod’s Controversy”
  • “The Red Speckled Bull”
  • “Welcome Johnny Back Again”

Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.

Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series.

 

