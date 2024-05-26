The Castle Recordings – Installment #5

We continue with the fifth installment of 10 “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

“A Flame of Wrath for Squinting Patrick”

“The Battle of Waterloo”

“Castle Menzies”

“The Finger Lock”

“Glengarry’s March”

“Lament for Mary MacLeod”

“Lament for the Only Son”

“MacLeod’s Controversy”

“The Red Speckled Bull”

“Welcome Johnny Back Again”

Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.

Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series.