The Castle Recordings – Installment #5
We continue with the fifth installment of 10 “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.
- “A Flame of Wrath for Squinting Patrick”
- “The Battle of Waterloo”
- “Castle Menzies”
- “The Finger Lock”
- “Glengarry’s March”
- “Lament for Mary MacLeod”
- “Lament for the Only Son”
- “MacLeod’s Controversy”
- “The Red Speckled Bull”
- “Welcome Johnny Back Again”
Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.
Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:
Stay tuned to pipes|drums for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series.
