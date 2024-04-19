Features
April 19, 2024

The Castle Recordings – Installment #3

We continue with the third installment of 10 “Castle Recordings” piobaireachd in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

  • “The Marquis of Argyll’s Salute”
  • “The Pretty Dirk”
  • “Too Long in This Condition”
  • “Tulloch Ard”
  • “Craigellachie”
  • “Grain in Hides and Corn in Sacks”
  • “Lament for the Reverend Dr. MacLeod”
  • “The MacKays’ Banner”
  • “Salute on the Birth of Rory Mor MacLeod”
  • “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee”

Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.

Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series.

 

