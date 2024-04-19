The Castle Recordings – Installment #3

We continue with the third installment of 10 “Castle Recordings” piobaireachd in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

“The Marquis of Argyll’s Salute”

“The Pretty Dirk”

“Too Long in This Condition”

“Tulloch Ard”

“Craigellachie”

“Grain in Hides and Corn in Sacks”

“Lament for the Reverend Dr. MacLeod”

“The MacKays’ Banner”

“Salute on the Birth of Rory Mor MacLeod”

“Lament for the Viscount of Dundee”

Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.

Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series.