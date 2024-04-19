The Castle Recordings – Installment #3
We continue with the third installment of 10 “Castle Recordings” piobaireachd in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.
- “The Marquis of Argyll’s Salute”
- “The Pretty Dirk”
- “Too Long in This Condition”
- “Tulloch Ard”
- “Craigellachie”
- “Grain in Hides and Corn in Sacks”
- “Lament for the Reverend Dr. MacLeod”
- “The MacKays’ Banner”
- “Salute on the Birth of Rory Mor MacLeod”
- “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee”
Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.
Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:
Stay tuned to pipes|drums for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series.
