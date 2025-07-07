Greighlan Crossing get eight firsts at Penticton; Knichel nicks the Open solos
Penticton, British Columbia – July 7, 2025 – With eight first-place rankings from the eight judges, Greighlan Crossing were the easy overall winners of the Grade 3 band competition, the top-graded event at the annual Penticton Scottish Festival, held in sunny weather in the Southern Interior of British Columbia, the hub of the South Okanagan region on Canada’s west coast.
Zephan Knichel has the overall most successful day in the Open solo piping, and Tommi McAndrew
and Malcolm Fuller split the first in the Open solo snare drumming.
The event might have had the most accomplished group of judges of the year, with an uber-qualified panel of Callum Beaumont, Ann Gray, Stuart Liddell, Donald Lindsay, Reid Maxwell and Steven McWhirter making the decisions.
Bands
Grade 3
Medley
1st Greighlan Crossing (1,1,1,1)
2nd Vale United (2,2,2,2)
Judges: Stuart Liddell, Donald Lindsay (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)
MSR
1st Greighlan Crossing (1,1,1,1)
2nd Vale United (2,2,2,2)
Judges: Callum Beaumont, Donald Lindsay (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)
Grade 4
Medley
1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 (1,2,1,1)
2nd Kamloops (2,1,2,2)
Judges: Stuart Liddell, Donald Lindsay (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)
MSR
1st Kamloops (1,1,2,1)
2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 (2,2,1,2)
Judges: Callum Beaumont, Donald Lindsay (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)
Grade 5
Quick March Set
1st Shuswap (1,1,1,1)
2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 5 (2,2,2,2)
Judges: Callum Beaumont, Donald Lindsay (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)
Solo Piping
Open
Piobaireachd
1st Zephan Knichel
2nd Edward McIlwaine
3rd Cameron Bonar
4th Robert Bruce
Judge: Stuart Liddell
MSR
1st Cameron Bonar
2nd Robert Bruce
3rd Zephan Knichel
4th Edward McIlwaine
Judge: Callum Beaumont
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Zephan Knichel
2nd Cameron Bonar
3rd Robert Bruce
4th Edward McIlwaine
Judge: Ann Gray
Grade 1
MSR
1st Aiden Fowler
2nd Kyle Gaul
3rd Jeff Rowell
4th George Panagiotou
5th Colin Richdale
6th Erin Bell
Judge: Stuart Liddell
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Kyle Gaul
2nd Colin Richdale
3rd Erin Bell
4th Aiden Fowler
5th George Panagiotou
6th Jeff Rowell
Judge: Stuart Liddell
Grade 2
MSR
1st Caleb Ung
2nd Toby Chapman
3rd Aaron Bergen
4th Adi Moss-Sheth
5th Sheldon Birkett
Judge: Ann Gray
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Adi Moss-Sheth
2nd Caleb Ung
3rd Aaron Bergen
4th Toby Chapman
5th Sheldon Birkett
Judge: Donald Lindsay
Grade 3
Strathspey & Reel
1st Andrew Moore
2nd Viet-phi Vo
3rd Judy Campbell
4th Lisa McCargar
5th Eden Svangtun
Judge: Ann Gray
Jig
1st Andrew Moore
2nd Viet-phi Vo
3rd Eden Svangtun
4th Judy Campbell
5th Lisa McCargar
Judge: Callum Beaumont
Grade 4
2/4 March
1st Ricky Zhi
2nd Maeve Ross
3rd Keefe McWilliams
4th Joe Williamson
5th Ronin McCallum
6th Elijah Levangie
Judge: Donald Lindsay
Piobaireachd
1st Ricky Zhi
2nd Ronin McCallum
3rd Maeve Ross
4th Joe Williamson
5th Elijah Levangie
6th Keefe McWilliams
Judge: Stuart Liddell
Grade 5
2/4 March
1st Emma Lyons
2nd Ilan Moss-Sheth
3rd Millie Kingston
4th Kieran Macdonald
5th Noah Pinchbeck
6th Aiden Huston
Judge: Ann Gray
Slow Air
1st Ilan Moss-Sheth
2nd Harris Chapman
3rd Millie Kingston
4th Noah Pinchbeck
5th Kieran Macdonald
6th Emma Lyons
Judge: Donald Lindsay
Adult
2/4 March
1st John MacCallum
2nd Brenda Allen
3rd Karen Campbell
Judge: Donald Lindsay
Strathspey & Reel
John MacCallum
Judge: Donald Lindsay
Beginner
Slow Air
1st Logan Lewis
2nd Mary Panagiotou
Judge: Callum Beaumont
2/4 March
1st Logan Lewis
2nd Mary Panagiotou
Judge: Ann Gray
Solo Drumming
Snare
Open
1st Malcolm Fuller
2nd Tommi McAndrew
Judge: Steven McWhirter
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Tommi McAndrew
2nd Malcolm Fuller
Judge: Reid Maxwell
Grade 2
MSR
1st Jayce Edetsberger
2nd Aiden Huston
3rd Max Fenwick
4th Erin Allen
Judge: Reid Maxwell
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Aiden Huston
2nd Erin Allen
3rd Jayce Edetsberger
4th Max Fenwick
Judge: Steven McWhirter
Grade 3
2/4 March
Reilly Svangtun
Comments: Reid Maxwell
6/8 March
Reilly Svangtun
Comments: Steven McWhirter
Grade 4
2/4 March
1st Madeleine Ferrie
2nd Jaik Suh
3rd Nolan Baird
Judge: Reid Maxwell
6/8 March
1st Madeleine Ferrie
2nd Jaik Suh
3rd Nolan Baird
Judge: Steven McWhirter
Beginner
2/4 March
1st Lachlan Sutherland
2nd Liam Baird
3rd Lachlan McCallum
Judge: Reid Maxwell
6/8 March
1st Lachlan Sutherland
2nd Lachlan McCallum
3rd Liam Baird
Judge: Steven McWhirter
Tenor
Open
MSR
1st Harry Justice
2nd Lindsay MacGregor
Judge: Steven McWhirter
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Harry Justice
2nd Lindsay MacGregor
Judge: Reid Maxwell
Novice
2/4 March
1st Rowan Richdale
2nd Rosie Ferrie
Judge: Steven McWhirter
6/8 March
1st Rosie Ferrie
2nd Rowan Richdale
Judge: Reid Maxwell
Beginner
2/4 March
Emma Levangie
Comments: Steven McWhirter
6/8 March
Emma Levangie
Comments: Reid Maxwell
