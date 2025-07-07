Greighlan Crossing get eight firsts at Penticton; Knichel nicks the Open solos

Penticton, British Columbia – July 7, 2025 – With eight first-place rankings from the eight judges, Greighlan Crossing were the easy overall winners of the Grade 3 band competition, the top-graded event at the annual Penticton Scottish Festival, held in sunny weather in the Southern Interior of British Columbia, the hub of the South Okanagan region on Canada’s west coast.

Zephan Knichel has the overall most successful day in the Open solo piping, and Tommi McAndrew

and Malcolm Fuller split the first in the Open solo snare drumming.

The event might have had the most accomplished group of judges of the year, with an uber-qualified panel of Callum Beaumont, Ann Gray, Stuart Liddell, Donald Lindsay, Reid Maxwell and Steven McWhirter making the decisions.

Bands

Grade 3

Medley

1st Greighlan Crossing (1,1,1,1)

2nd Vale United (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Stuart Liddell, Donald Lindsay (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)

MSR

1st Greighlan Crossing (1,1,1,1)

2nd Vale United (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Callum Beaumont, Donald Lindsay (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)

Grade 4

Medley

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 (1,2,1,1)

2nd Kamloops (2,1,2,2)

Judges: Stuart Liddell, Donald Lindsay (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)

MSR

1st Kamloops (1,1,2,1)

2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 (2,2,1,2)

Judges: Callum Beaumont, Donald Lindsay (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)

Grade 5

Quick March Set

1st Shuswap (1,1,1,1)

2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 5 (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Callum Beaumont, Donald Lindsay (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Zephan Knichel

2nd Edward McIlwaine

3rd Cameron Bonar

4th Robert Bruce

Judge: Stuart Liddell

MSR

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Robert Bruce

3rd Zephan Knichel

4th Edward McIlwaine

Judge: Callum Beaumont

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Zephan Knichel

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Robert Bruce

4th Edward McIlwaine

Judge: Ann Gray

Grade 1

MSR

1st Aiden Fowler

2nd Kyle Gaul

3rd Jeff Rowell

4th George Panagiotou

5th Colin Richdale

6th Erin Bell

Judge: Stuart Liddell

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Kyle Gaul

2nd Colin Richdale

3rd Erin Bell

4th Aiden Fowler

5th George Panagiotou

6th Jeff Rowell

Judge: Stuart Liddell

Grade 2

MSR

1st Caleb Ung

2nd Toby Chapman

3rd Aaron Bergen

4th Adi Moss-Sheth

5th Sheldon Birkett

Judge: Ann Gray

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Adi Moss-Sheth

2nd Caleb Ung

3rd Aaron Bergen

4th Toby Chapman

5th Sheldon Birkett

Judge: Donald Lindsay

Grade 3

Strathspey & Reel

1st Andrew Moore

2nd Viet-phi Vo

3rd Judy Campbell

4th Lisa McCargar

5th Eden Svangtun

Judge: Ann Gray

Jig

1st Andrew Moore

2nd Viet-phi Vo

3rd Eden Svangtun

4th Judy Campbell

5th Lisa McCargar

Judge: Callum Beaumont

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Ricky Zhi

2nd Maeve Ross

3rd Keefe McWilliams

4th Joe Williamson

5th Ronin McCallum

6th Elijah Levangie

Judge: Donald Lindsay

Piobaireachd

1st Ricky Zhi

2nd Ronin McCallum

3rd Maeve Ross

4th Joe Williamson

5th Elijah Levangie

6th Keefe McWilliams

Judge: Stuart Liddell

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Emma Lyons

2nd Ilan Moss-Sheth

3rd Millie Kingston

4th Kieran Macdonald

5th Noah Pinchbeck

6th Aiden Huston

Judge: Ann Gray

Slow Air

1st Ilan Moss-Sheth

2nd Harris Chapman

3rd Millie Kingston

4th Noah Pinchbeck

5th Kieran Macdonald

6th Emma Lyons

Judge: Donald Lindsay

Adult

2/4 March

1st John MacCallum

2nd Brenda Allen

3rd Karen Campbell

Judge: Donald Lindsay

Strathspey & Reel

John MacCallum

Judge: Donald Lindsay

Beginner

Slow Air

1st Logan Lewis

2nd Mary Panagiotou

Judge: Callum Beaumont

2/4 March

1st Logan Lewis

2nd Mary Panagiotou

Judge: Ann Gray

Solo Drumming

Snare

Open

1st Malcolm Fuller

2nd Tommi McAndrew

Judge: Steven McWhirter

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Tommi McAndrew

2nd Malcolm Fuller

Judge: Reid Maxwell

Grade 2

MSR

1st Jayce Edetsberger

2nd Aiden Huston

3rd Max Fenwick

4th Erin Allen

Judge: Reid Maxwell

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Aiden Huston

2nd Erin Allen

3rd Jayce Edetsberger

4th Max Fenwick

Judge: Steven McWhirter

Grade 3

2/4 March

Reilly Svangtun

Comments: Reid Maxwell

6/8 March

Reilly Svangtun

Comments: Steven McWhirter

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Madeleine Ferrie

2nd Jaik Suh

3rd Nolan Baird

Judge: Reid Maxwell

6/8 March

1st Madeleine Ferrie

2nd Jaik Suh

3rd Nolan Baird

Judge: Steven McWhirter

Beginner

2/4 March

1st Lachlan Sutherland

2nd Liam Baird

3rd Lachlan McCallum

Judge: Reid Maxwell

6/8 March

1st Lachlan Sutherland

2nd Lachlan McCallum

3rd Liam Baird

Judge: Steven McWhirter

Tenor

Open

MSR

1st Harry Justice

2nd Lindsay MacGregor

Judge: Steven McWhirter

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Harry Justice

2nd Lindsay MacGregor

Judge: Reid Maxwell

Novice

2/4 March

1st Rowan Richdale

2nd Rosie Ferrie

Judge: Steven McWhirter

6/8 March

1st Rosie Ferrie

2nd Rowan Richdale

Judge: Reid Maxwell

Beginner

2/4 March

Emma Levangie

Comments: Steven McWhirter

6/8 March

Emma Levangie

Comments: Reid Maxwell