Greighlan Crossing wins Grade 3 at Penticton; National Youth Pipe Band of NZ wows the crowds

Penticton, British Columbia – July 6, 2024 – Greighlan Crossing of Vancouver won Grade 3, the top contested grade at the Penticton Scottish Festival on an unseasonably hot, but increasingly normal, sunny day in BC’s interior, with temperatures in the mid-30sC.

The National Youth Pipe of New Zealand made the nearly 8,000-mile trip to participate in the games and perform a well-received concert for a large crowd. Several members of the band did very well in the solo events. The NYPBNZ will also attend the Piping Hot/Summer Drummer piping and drumming school this week.

Bands

Grade 2

Medley

National Youth Pipe Band of New Zealand

Judges: Donald Lindsay, Callum Beaumont (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)

Grade 3

Medley

1st Greighlan Crossing

2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 3

3rd Vale United

Judges: Donald Lindsay, Stuart Liddell (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)

MSR

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 3

2nd Greighlan Crossing

3rd Vale United

Judges: Donald Lindsay, Callum Beaumont (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)

Grade 4

Medley

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 4

2nd Kamloops Society

Judges: Donald Lindsay, Stuart Liddell (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)

MSR

1st Kamloops Society

2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4

Judges: Donald Lindsay, Callum Beaumont (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)

Grade 5

Quick Marches Set

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 5

Judges: Donald Lindsay, Callum Beaumont (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Zephan Knichel

3rd Cameron Bonar

Judge: Stuart Liddell

MSR

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Zephan Knichel

3rd Cameron Bonar

4th Sandy Adams

5th Darran Forrest

Judge: Callum Beaumont

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Zephan Knichel

3rd Cameron Bonar

2nd Alastair Lee

4th Jamie Kubasiewicz

Judge: Ann Gray

Grade 1

MSR

1st Liam Forrest

2nd Colin Forrest

3rd Aiden Fowler

4th Liam Boyle

5th George Panagiotou

6th Jack Martin

Judge: Jack Cairney

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Aiden Fowler

2nd Jack Martin

3rd Colin Forrest

4th Jeff Rowell

5th Liam Forrest

6th George Panagiotou

Judge: David Hilder

Grade 2

MSR

1st Sam Foote

2nd Grace Barnes

3rd Marcus Range

4th Ian MacPhail

5th Lucas Paterson

6th Tayla Eagle

Judge: Ann Gray

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Sam Foote

2nd Tayla Eagle

3rd Ian MacPhail

4th Lucas Paterson

5th Grace Barnes

6th Nate Linsley

Judge: Donald Lindsay

Grade 3

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ralph Hunter

2nd Dylan Jones

3rd Joel Wilden

4th Adi Moss-Sheth

5th Kevin Maloney

6th Casey Thompson

Judge: Jack Cairney

Jig

1st Joel Wilden

2nd Dylan Jones

3rd Adi Moss-Sheth

4th Ralph Hunter

5th Andrew Moore

6th Kevin Maloney

Judge: David Hilder

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Kathleen Madden

2nd Dustin Miller

3rd Keira Maloney

4th Eden Svangtun

5th Elijah Levangie

Judge: Stuart Liddell

2/4 March

1st Eden Svangtun

2nd Ricky Zhi

3rd Elijah Levangie

4th Keelan Allen

5th Keira Maloney

6th Erin Anderson

Judge: Donald Lindsay

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Evan Markus

2nd Maeve Ross

3rd Asher Yurchak

4th Zachary Robertson

5th Eli Dick

Judge: David Hilder

Slow Air

1st Evan Markus

2nd Joe Williamson

3rd Maeve Ross

4th Zachary Robertson

5th Eli Dick

Judge: Callum Beaumont

Adult

2/4 March

1st Cynthia Byrne

2nd John MacCallum

3rd Sean Maloney

Judge: Donald Lindsay

Strathspey & Reel

1st Cynthia Byrne

2nd John MacCallum

3rd Steve Barnes

Judge: Callum Beaumont

Solo Drumming

Snare

Open

MSR

1st Blair Brown

Judge: Steven McWhirter

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Blair Brown

Judge: Scott Robertson

Grade 1

MSR

1st Tommi McAndrew

2nd Megan Millar

3rd Sam Linsley

4th Malcolm Fuller

Judge: Adam Alexander

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Megan Millar

2nd Georgia Eagle

3rd Malcolm Fuller

4th Tommi McAndrew

Judge: Scott Robertson

Grade 2

MSR

1st Peter Devery

2nd Keiran Stephan

3rd Erin Allen

4th Hope Barnes

Judge: Scott Robertson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Peter Devery

2nd Keiran Stephan

3rd Erin Allen

Judge: Steven McWhirter

Grade 3

2/4 March

1st Kaitlyn Braithwaite

2nd Jayce Edetsberger

Judge: Adam Alexander

6/8 March

1st Kaitlyn Braithwaite

2nd Jayce Edetsberger

Judge: Scott Robertson

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Aiden Huston

2nd Taylor Esch

3rd Gabriel Evans

4th Anna Schubert

5th Reilly Svangtun

6th Nolan Baird

Judge: Adam Alexander

6/8 March

1st Gabriel Evans

2nd Reilly Svangtun

3rd Aiden Huston

4th Maddy Roberts

5th Taylor Esch

6th Anna Schubert

Judge: Steven McWhirter

Beginner

2/4 March

1st Owen Levangie

Judge: Scott Robertson

6/8 March

1st Owen Levangie

Judge: Adam Alexander

Tenor Drumming

Open

MSR

1st Rachel Holyoake

2nd Harry Justice

Judge: Scott Robertson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Ingrid van Riemsdijk

2nd Rachel Holyoake

Judge: Adam Alexander

Intermediate

6/8 March

1st Elise Svangtun

Judge: Adam Alexander

MSR

1st Lindsay MacGregor

2nd Elise Svangtun

Judge: Steven McWhirter

Novice

2/4 March

1st Arthur Panagiotou

Judge: Steven McWhirter

6/8 March

1st Arthur Panagiotou

Judge: Adam Alexander