Greighlan Crossing wins Grade 3 at Penticton; National Youth Pipe Band of NZ wows the crowds
Penticton, British Columbia – July 6, 2024 – Greighlan Crossing of Vancouver won Grade 3, the top contested grade at the Penticton Scottish Festival on an unseasonably hot, but increasingly normal, sunny day in BC’s interior, with temperatures in the mid-30sC.
The National Youth Pipe of New Zealand made the nearly 8,000-mile trip to participate in the games and perform a well-received concert for a large crowd. Several members of the band did very well in the solo events. The NYPBNZ will also attend the Piping Hot/Summer Drummer piping and drumming school this week.
Bands
Grade 2
Medley
National Youth Pipe Band of New Zealand
Judges: Donald Lindsay, Callum Beaumont (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)
Grade 3
Medley
1st Greighlan Crossing
2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 3
3rd Vale United
Judges: Donald Lindsay, Stuart Liddell (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)
MSR
1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 3
2nd Greighlan Crossing
3rd Vale United
Judges: Donald Lindsay, Callum Beaumont (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)
Grade 4
Medley
1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 4
2nd Kamloops Society
Judges: Donald Lindsay, Stuart Liddell (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)
MSR
1st Kamloops Society
2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4
Judges: Donald Lindsay, Callum Beaumont (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)
Grade 5
Quick Marches Set
1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 5
Judges: Donald Lindsay, Callum Beaumont (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)
Solo Piping
Open
Piobaireachd
1st Alastair Lee
2nd Zephan Knichel
3rd Cameron Bonar
Judge: Stuart Liddell
MSR
1st Alastair Lee
2nd Zephan Knichel
3rd Cameron Bonar
4th Sandy Adams
5th Darran Forrest
Judge: Callum Beaumont
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Zephan Knichel
3rd Cameron Bonar
2nd Alastair Lee
4th Jamie Kubasiewicz
Judge: Ann Gray
Grade 1
MSR
1st Liam Forrest
2nd Colin Forrest
3rd Aiden Fowler
4th Liam Boyle
5th George Panagiotou
6th Jack Martin
Judge: Jack Cairney
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Aiden Fowler
2nd Jack Martin
3rd Colin Forrest
4th Jeff Rowell
5th Liam Forrest
6th George Panagiotou
Judge: David Hilder
Grade 2
MSR
1st Sam Foote
2nd Grace Barnes
3rd Marcus Range
4th Ian MacPhail
5th Lucas Paterson
6th Tayla Eagle
Judge: Ann Gray
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Sam Foote
2nd Tayla Eagle
3rd Ian MacPhail
4th Lucas Paterson
5th Grace Barnes
6th Nate Linsley
Judge: Donald Lindsay
Grade 3
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ralph Hunter
2nd Dylan Jones
3rd Joel Wilden
4th Adi Moss-Sheth
5th Kevin Maloney
6th Casey Thompson
Judge: Jack Cairney
Jig
1st Joel Wilden
2nd Dylan Jones
3rd Adi Moss-Sheth
4th Ralph Hunter
5th Andrew Moore
6th Kevin Maloney
Judge: David Hilder
Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st Kathleen Madden
2nd Dustin Miller
3rd Keira Maloney
4th Eden Svangtun
5th Elijah Levangie
Judge: Stuart Liddell
2/4 March
1st Eden Svangtun
2nd Ricky Zhi
3rd Elijah Levangie
4th Keelan Allen
5th Keira Maloney
6th Erin Anderson
Judge: Donald Lindsay
Grade 5
2/4 March
1st Evan Markus
2nd Maeve Ross
3rd Asher Yurchak
4th Zachary Robertson
5th Eli Dick
Judge: David Hilder
Slow Air
1st Evan Markus
2nd Joe Williamson
3rd Maeve Ross
4th Zachary Robertson
5th Eli Dick
Judge: Callum Beaumont
Adult
2/4 March
1st Cynthia Byrne
2nd John MacCallum
3rd Sean Maloney
Judge: Donald Lindsay
Strathspey & Reel
1st Cynthia Byrne
2nd John MacCallum
3rd Steve Barnes
Judge: Callum Beaumont
Solo Drumming
Snare
Open
MSR
1st Blair Brown
Judge: Steven McWhirter
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Blair Brown
Judge: Scott Robertson
Grade 1
MSR
1st Tommi McAndrew
2nd Megan Millar
3rd Sam Linsley
4th Malcolm Fuller
Judge: Adam Alexander
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Megan Millar
2nd Georgia Eagle
3rd Malcolm Fuller
4th Tommi McAndrew
Judge: Scott Robertson
Grade 2
MSR
1st Peter Devery
2nd Keiran Stephan
3rd Erin Allen
4th Hope Barnes
Judge: Scott Robertson
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Peter Devery
2nd Keiran Stephan
3rd Erin Allen
Judge: Steven McWhirter
Grade 3
2/4 March
1st Kaitlyn Braithwaite
2nd Jayce Edetsberger
Judge: Adam Alexander
6/8 March
1st Kaitlyn Braithwaite
2nd Jayce Edetsberger
Judge: Scott Robertson
Grade 4
2/4 March
1st Aiden Huston
2nd Taylor Esch
3rd Gabriel Evans
4th Anna Schubert
5th Reilly Svangtun
6th Nolan Baird
Judge: Adam Alexander
6/8 March
1st Gabriel Evans
2nd Reilly Svangtun
3rd Aiden Huston
4th Maddy Roberts
5th Taylor Esch
6th Anna Schubert
Judge: Steven McWhirter
Beginner
2/4 March
1st Owen Levangie
Judge: Scott Robertson
6/8 March
1st Owen Levangie
Judge: Adam Alexander
Tenor Drumming
Open
MSR
1st Rachel Holyoake
2nd Harry Justice
Judge: Scott Robertson
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Ingrid van Riemsdijk
2nd Rachel Holyoake
Judge: Adam Alexander
Intermediate
6/8 March
1st Elise Svangtun
Judge: Adam Alexander
MSR
1st Lindsay MacGregor
2nd Elise Svangtun
Judge: Steven McWhirter
Novice
2/4 March
1st Arthur Panagiotou
Judge: Steven McWhirter
6/8 March
1st Arthur Panagiotou
Judge: Adam Alexander
