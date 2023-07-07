Craig Sutherland, Vale United take in the top prizes at Penticton

Penticton, British Columbia – July 1, 2023 – On Canada Day, King’s Park was the site of the 2023 Penticton Scottish Festival, where British Columbia’s Vale United prevailed to take the overall in Grade 3 and Craig Sutherland of Perth, Scotland, was the aggregate winner in the Open solo piping, taking both the Piobaireachd and MSR events. There was no competitive Grade 1 band event, but Simon Fraser University performed. There were no Grade 2 entries.

Fresh off their win of the European Pipe Band Championship, Inveraray & District’s Pipe-Major Stuart Liddell and Leading-Drummer Steven McWhirter contributed to the judging, as did fellow Piping Hot Summer Drummer instructors Callum Beaumont, Ann Gray and Donald Lindsay.

[Our thanks to the British Columbia Pipers’ Association for sending competition results on behalf of their members who like to see their success shared with the world’s piping and drumming community.]

Bands

Grade 1

Medley

1st Simon Fraser University

Judges: Donald Lindsay, Stuart Liddell (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)

MSR

1st Simon Fraser University

Judges: Donald Lindsay, Stuart Liddell (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)

Grade 3

Medley

1st Vale United (2,1,2,1)

2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 3 (1,2,1,2)

Judges: Donald Lindsay, Stuart Liddell (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)

MSR

1st Vale United (1,1,1,2)

2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 3 (2,2,2,1)

Judges: Donald Lindsay, Callum Beaumont (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)

Grade 4

Medley

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 4

Judges: Donald Lindsay, Stuart Liddell (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)

MSR

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 4

Judges: Donald Lindsay, Callum Beaumont (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)

Grade 5

Quick Marches Set

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 5

Judges: Donald Lindsay, Callum Beaumont (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming; Stuart Liddell (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Craig Sutherland, “Nameless Hiharin dro o dro”

2nd Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia, “Nameless – One of the Cragich”

3rd Alistair Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia, “Fair Honey”

4th Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia

Judge: Callum Beaumont

MSR

1st Craig Sutherland

2nd Gordon Conn, Calgary

3rd Zephan Knichel

4th Darran Forrest

5th Alastair Lee

6th Tori Killoran, Pitt Meadows, British Columbia

Judge: Donald Lindsay

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Gordon Conn

2nd Alastair Lee

3rd Craig Sutherland

4th Callum Bevan

5th Zephan Knichel

6th Alistair Bevan

Judge: Ann Gray

Grade 1

MSR

1st Colin Forrest

2nd Liam Forrest

3rd Cameron Bonar

Judge: Stuart Liddell

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Colin Forrest

3rd Liam Forrest

Judge: Ann Gray

Grade 2

MSR

1st Liam Boyle

2nd Paul Mackay

3rd Jack Martin

4th Ian MacPhail

5th Nate Linsley

Judge: Ann Gray

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Liam Boyle

2nd Jack Martin

3rd Paul Mackay

4th Ian MacPhail

5th Nate Linsley

Judge: Stuart Liddell

Grade 3

Jig

1st Grace Barnes

2nd Connor Lambie

3rd Oliver Perry

4th Greg Rose

5th Judy Campbell

Judge: Andrew Lee

Strathspey & Reel

1st Grace Barnes

2nd Oliver Perry

3rd Greg Rose

4th Judy Campbell

Judge: Stuart Liddell

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Kevin Maloney

2nd Alex Evans

3rd Jacob Robertson

4th Jayne Ferlitsch

5th Alexander Affleck

6th Tim Riddle

Judge: Ann Gray

Piobaireachd

1st Alex Evans

2nd Alexander Affleck

3rd Jacob Robertson

4th Cormac Susanka

5th Jayne Ferlitsch

6th Elijah Levangie

Judge: Callum Beaumont

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Dustin Miller

2nd Eden Svangtun

3rd Frank Wallace

4th Zachary Robertson

5th Brody Baird

6th Keira Maloney

Judge: Callum Beaumont

Slow Air

1st Dustin Miller

2nd Eden Svangtun

3rd Joe Williamson

4th Ella Durning

5th Keira Maloney

6th Brody Baird

Judge: Donald Lindsay

Adult

2/4 March

1st Cynthia Byrne

2nd Glen Duthie

3rd Sean Maloney

4th Barrie McLeod

5th Erin Anderson

Judge: Stuart Liddell

Strathspey & Reel

1st Cynthia Byrne

2nd Barrie McLeod

3rd Sean Maloney

4th Glen Duthie

5th Steve Barnes

Judge: Donald Lindsay

Beginner

2/4 March

1st Maeve Ross

Judge: Stuart Liddell

Solo Drumming

Snare

Open

MSR

1st Jake Mix

2nd Taylor Killoran

Judge: Steven McWhirter

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Taylor Killoran

2nd Jake Mix

Judge: Scott Robertson

Grade 1

MSR

1st Cameron Johnston

Judge: Scott Robertson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Cameron Johnston

Judge: Steven McWhirter

Grade 2

MSR

1st Mackenzie Wang

2nd Megan Millar

3rd Tristan Campeau

4th Christopher Moore

Judge: Scott Robertson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Megan Millar

2nd Mackenzie Wang

3rd Tristan Campeau

4th Christopher Moore

Judge: Steven McWhirter

Grade 3

2/4 March

1st Hope Barnes

2nd Nathan Affleck

Judge: Steven McWhirter

6/8 March

1st Hope Barnes

2nd Callum Ross

Judge: Scott Robertson

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Oscar Knox

2nd Philomena Olsson

3rd Anna Schubert

Judge: Scott Robertson

6/8 March

1st Anna Schubert

2nd Oscar Knox

3rd Reilly Svangtun

Judge: Steven McWhirter

Beginner

2/4 March

1st Nolan Baird

Judge: Scott Robertson

6/8 March

1st Nolan Baird

Judge: Steven McWhirter

Tenor

Open

MSR

1st Bridget Hall

Judge: Steven McWhirter

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Bridget Hall

Judge: Scott Robertson

Intermediate

6/8 March

1st Mitchell Olding

Judge: Steven McWhirter

MSR

1st Mitchell Olding

Judge: Scott Robertson

Novice

2/4 March

1st Arthur Panagiotou

Judge: Scott Robertson

6/8 March

1st Arthur Panagiotou

Judge: Steven McWhirter