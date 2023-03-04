Craig Sutherland wins 2023 Uist & Barra

Glasgow – March 4, 2023 – Craig Sutherland of Perth, Scotland, emerged the overall champion at the 2023 Uist &Barra Invitational Solo Piping Competition held in the auditorium of the McPhater Street National Piping Centre headquarters.

Piobaireachd

1st Craig Sutherland, “The Park Piobaireachd” (#2)

2nd John Mulhearn, Glasgow, “Queen Anne’s Lament”

3rd Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland, “The End of the Great Bridge”

4th Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland, “The Battle of the Pass of Crieff”

5th Finlay Johnston, Glasgow, “The Battle of Auldearn” (#2)

MSR

1st Finlay Johnston

2nd Angus D. MacColl

3rd Craig Sutherland

4th Iain Speirs, Edinburgh

5th Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Angus D. MacColl

2nd Craig Sutherland

3rd Connor Sinclair

4th Finlay Johnston

5th Iain Speirs

All events were judged by Ian Duncan, Willie Morrison, and Robert Wallace.

Also competing: Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland; Angus J. MacColl, Oban, Scotland; and Sarah Muir, Irvine, Scotland.

To determine the overall prize, the rankings in Piobaireachd and MSR events are worth five points for first, four for second and so on. The Hornpipe & Jig points are halved, so 2.5 for first, two for second, etc.

The event is put on by the Glasgow Uist and Barra Association, an organization started in 1888 to support natives of the outer Hebrides who had moved to Glasgow to find work, including many pipers who helped to make Scotland’s largest city a centre of piping.