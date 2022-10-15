Sutherland rocks Mòd with a clean sweep; Watson-Massey takes B-Grade
Perth, Scotland – October 15, 2022 – Hometown piper Craig Sutherland won both of the Premier/A-Grade events to take the overall trophy at the Royal National Mòd’s annual solo piping competition, held this year at the Perth Theatre. Brodie Watson-Massey of Edinburgh was the aggregate winner of the B-Grade events.
An Comunn Gàidhealach staged the event in partnership with the Competing Pipers Association, the Army School of Bagpipe Music & Highland Drumming, and the Gordon Duncan Memorial Trust. It was the first time the event used CPA grading.
Piping is only one part of the Royal National Mòd, which also includes competitions and concerts for voice and other instruments across the city for nine straight days.
Premier & A-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Craig Sutherland. “The Park Piobaireachd” #2
2nd John Mulhearn, Glasgow, “The Big Spree”
3rd Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland, “Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon”
Judges: Ian Duncan, Colin MacLellan
MSR
1st Craig Sutherland
2nd Ciaren Ross, Clackmannan, Scotland
3rd Mike Fitzhenry, Paisley, Scotland
Judges: Ian Duncan, Colin MacLellan
B-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Brodie Watson-Massey, “The Big Spree”
2nd Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland
3rd Bradley Parker, Glasgow
4th Ross Miller, Linlithgow, Scotland
5th Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland
Judges: Logan Tannock, Stuart Samson
MSR
1st Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland
2nd Bradley Parker
3rd Brodie Watson-Massey
4th Kris Coyle, Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland
5th Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland
Judges: Jimmy Banks, A. John Wilson
