Sutherland rocks Mòd with a clean sweep; Watson-Massey takes B-Grade

Perth, Scotland – October 15, 2022 – Hometown piper Craig Sutherland won both of the Premier/A-Grade events to take the overall trophy at the Royal National Mòd’s annual solo piping competition, held this year at the Perth Theatre. Brodie Watson-Massey of Edinburgh was the aggregate winner of the B-Grade events.

An Comunn Gàidhealach staged the event in partnership with the Competing Pipers Association, the Army School of Bagpipe Music & Highland Drumming, and the Gordon Duncan Memorial Trust. It was the first time the event used CPA grading.

Piping is only one part of the Royal National Mòd, which also includes competitions and concerts for voice and other instruments across the city for nine straight days.

Premier & A-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Craig Sutherland. “The Park Piobaireachd” #2

2nd John Mulhearn, Glasgow, “The Big Spree”

3rd Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland, “Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon”

Judges: Ian Duncan, Colin MacLellan

MSR

1st Craig Sutherland

2nd Ciaren Ross, Clackmannan, Scotland

3rd Mike Fitzhenry, Paisley, Scotland

Judges: Ian Duncan, Colin MacLellan

B-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Brodie Watson-Massey, “The Big Spree”

2nd Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland

3rd Bradley Parker, Glasgow

4th Ross Miller, Linlithgow, Scotland

5th Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland

Judges: Logan Tannock, Stuart Samson

MSR

1st Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland

2nd Bradley Parker

3rd Brodie Watson-Massey

4th Kris Coyle, Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland

5th Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland

Judges: Jimmy Banks, A. John Wilson