Oban Day 1: MacDougall gathers Silver Medal

Oban, Scotland – August 23, 2017 – The first day of competitions at the two-day Argyllshire Gathering saw the piobaireachd events held indoors while there was sunshine outside. Cameron MacDougall of Nigg, Scotland, won the Silver Medal in the first result of the day, while Lewis Russell took the MacGregor Memorial. Except for the winner of the Silver Medal, the prize-list comprised all non-Scots.

The Former Winners March, Strathspey & Reel event will see a reduction in competitors due to at least two entrants withdrawing because of their displeasure with one of the judges.

Silver Medal

1st Cameron MacDougall

2nd Sarah Muir, Glasgow

3rd Xavier Boderiou, Brittany

4th Stuart Easton, New Zealand

5th Mael Sicard Cras, Brittany

Judges: Colin MacLellan, John Wilson, Bob Worrall

MacGregor Memorial Piobaireachd

1st Lewis Russell

2nd Andrew Ferguson

3rd Rebecca Tierney

4th John Dew

Judges: Jimmy Bell, Patricia Henderson

Neil Mulvie, Jack Taylor

