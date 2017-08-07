Oban Day 1: MacDougall gathers Silver Medal

Published: August 23, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Oban, Scotland – August 23, 2017 – The first day of competitions at the two-day Argyllshire Gathering saw the piobaireachd events held indoors while there was sunshine outside. Cameron MacDougall of Nigg, Scotland, won the Silver Medal in the first result of the day, while Lewis Russell took the MacGregor Memorial. Except for the winner of the Silver Medal, the prize-list comprised all non-Scots.

The Former Winners March, Strathspey & Reel event will see a reduction in competitors due to at least two entrants withdrawing because of their displeasure with one of the judges.

+ Oban Former Winners MSR under pressure

Lewis Russell, winner of the MacGregor Memorial.

Silver Medal
1st Cameron MacDougall
2nd Sarah Muir, Glasgow
3rd Xavier Boderiou, Brittany
4th Stuart Easton, New Zealand
5th Mael Sicard Cras, Brittany
Judges: Colin MacLellan, John Wilson, Bob Worrall

MacGregor Memorial Piobaireachd
1st Lewis Russell
2nd Andrew Ferguson
3rd Rebecca Tierney
4th John Dew
Judges: Jimmy Bell, Patricia Henderson
Neil Mulvie, Jack Taylor

Keep watch of pipes|drums for more results from the Argyllshire Gathering as they are made available.

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
August 23, 1973Ed Neigh wins Dunvegan Medal, Portree, Skye.
MOST RECENT POST
  • Maxville memoir
    Mon, 7 Aug 2017
    Aways good to get back to Maxville for the Glengarry Highland Games, despite the usual scramble to get out of town before the holiday weekend traffic hits Toronto. Here are a few stand-out memories taken away from my two days. … C …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS August 25, 2017Cowal Highland GatheringBlack Park, Dunoon, Scotland

August 26, 2017Glenurquhart Highland GamesBlairbeg, Drumnadrochit, Scotland

August 26, 2017Strathardle Highland GatheringBannerfield, Kirkmichael, Scotland

August 26, 2017Birnam Highland GamesDunkeld, Scotland

August 26, 2017Almonte Highland GamesAlmonte, Ontario

TIP OF THE DAY
Make sure stocks are cleaned thoroughly and all excess seasoning is removed. Check this by either shining a light down them or for drone stocks align two at a time and you can check them both for seasoning residue.
Alastair Dunn, Glasgow