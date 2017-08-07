Oban Day 1: MacDougall gathers Silver Medal

Oban, Scotland – August 23, 2017 – The first day of competitions at the two-day Argyllshire Gathering saw the piobaireachd events held indoors while there was sunshine outside. Cameron MacDougall of Nigg, Scotland, won the Silver Medal in the first result of the day, while Lewis Russell took the MacGregor Memorial. Except for the winner of the Silver Medal, the prize-list comprised all non-Scots.
The Former Winners March, Strathspey & Reel event will see a reduction in competitors due to at least two entrants withdrawing because of their displeasure with one of the judges.
+ Oban Former Winners MSR under pressure
Silver Medal
1st Cameron MacDougall
2nd Sarah Muir, Glasgow
3rd Xavier Boderiou, Brittany
4th Stuart Easton, New Zealand
5th Mael Sicard Cras, Brittany
Judges: Colin MacLellan, John Wilson, Bob Worrall
MacGregor Memorial Piobaireachd
1st Lewis Russell
2nd Andrew Ferguson
3rd Rebecca Tierney
4th John Dew
Judges: Jimmy Bell, Patricia Henderson
Neil Mulvie, Jack Taylor
Keep watch of pipes|drums for more results from the Argyllshire Gathering as they are made available.