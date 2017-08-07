Oban Day 2: Alex Gandy gets a double

(Page 1 of 1)

Oban, Scotland – August 24, 2017 – The second day of competition at the Argyllshire Gathering as always took competitors to the games field for outdoor events after the traditional march to the games through the town, pipers leading, Argyllshire gentry following. Weather for the world’s top solo pipers competing in what is one of the world’s top solo competitions was sunny until about 3 pm when the rain started just in time for th A-Grade final competitions.

Alex Gandy won both the Grade A March and Strathspey & Reel events, a feat his father, Bruce Gandy, also achieved in 1999 at the Northern Meeting at Inverness. The younger Gandy’s feat was also accomplished by Alasdair Henderson of Dunoon, Scotland, in 2015, and, before that, Craig Sutherland of Crieff, Scotland, in 2014. Seven of the 12 prizes across the events went to North Americans.

Over the two days there were apparently no instances of teachers judging their pupils, as per recently instated policy of the Solo Piping Judges Association.

“The Argyllshire Gathering are due particular kudos for taking the trouble to make sure that the new SPJA rule of no teachers judging pupils was strictly enforced,” said one senior judge who commented on condition of anonymity. “For the first time ever, all of the competitions were judged without any conflicts whatsoever, firmly putting paid to the argument that there are not enough judges to go around if none judge their pupils. This year’s gathering proves that there are plenty of judges to go around and piping can now look forward to a new era where the dubious practice of teachers judging pupils is now firmly in the past where it has long belonged.”

A-Grade

March

1st Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

2nd Sean McKeown, Toronto

3rd Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC

4th Nick Hudson, Houston

5th Angus J. MacColl, Oban, Scotland

6th Peter Hunt, Finnieston, Scotland

Judges: Ian Duncan, Jack Taylor, John Wilson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Alex Gandy

2nd Andrew Hayes, Ottawa

3rd James P. Troy, Victoria, British Columbia

4th Sarah Muir, Glasgow

5th Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

6th Callum Beaumont

Judges: Patricia Henderson, Iain MacFadyen, Stuart Samson

B-Grade

March

1st Willie Rowe, New Zealand

2nd Matt Wilson, Dollar, Scotland

3rd Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis

4th Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland

5th Euan Dewar, Oban, Scotland

Judges: Colin Maclellan, Neil Mulvie, Andrew Wright

Strathspey & Reel

1st Conor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland

2nd Stuart Easton, New Zealand

3rd Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland

4th Steven Leask, Glasgow

5th Matt Wilson, Glasgow

Judges: Jimmy Bell, Ronnie McShannon, Bob Worrall

Premier & A-Grade Jigs

1st Gordon McCready, Paisley, Scotland

2nd Callum Beamont, Linlithgow, Scotland

3rd Callum Moffatt, Lockerbie, Scotland

4th Ben Duncan

5th John Angus Smith, London

Judges: Andrew Frater, Malcolm McRae, Willie Morrison