Third Kyle Warren music collection comes into Play this August

This August, Scotland’s Kyle Warren will release Play, his third collection of original compositions and arrangements. The book of 50 tunes, all by Warren, follows Tunez (2010) and EAT SLEEP PIPE REPEAT (2020).

A former member of Field Marshal Montgomery and the pipe-major of the then Grade 2 Hawthorn of Melbourne, Australia, from 2016 to 2019, he’s dedicated the last five years to family, teaching piping, touring with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers collective, and creating music. Play is a direct result of those efforts.

“As with my previous two books and two albums, I find it interesting to analyze my style or spot trends and question why I’m writing like this just now,” Warren said about Play. “I’m currently out of the pipe band circle with work and family catching up with me – a common story for many of us. I find myself listening to a lot of folk music and bagads from Brittany and performing more with the Chilli Pipers when not teaching in school full-time.”

Warren said Play features “a lot of driving jigs and reels and tunes with a very modern feel, whilst some of the tunes in more traditional idioms also have their quirks, too.”

Always experimenting with the Highland bagpipe’s nine basic notes, Warren highlighted three tunes he composed that use the top hand exclusively. Necessity being the mother of invention, the compositions resulted when one of his pupils suffered a rugby injury to his bottom hand.

“It was either write and play some top-hand tunes or watch pipe bands on YouTube for the next six weeks in our lessons!”

While he describes Play as having a “modern feel,” Warren stressed, “There are tunes for all ages, interests, and abilities. Teaching invariably means, at times, you are focused on beginners and that elementary level. Trying to make that learning journey engaging and interesting, writing a top-hand slow air or a very easy yet musical 3/4 march that is fun to play has added valuable and accessible tunes to this new book.”

“Contributing new tunes to our scene is vitally important for the continued evolution of our music,” he said. As with most self-published piping and drumming projects, Warren has a Crowdfunder campaign with a goal of raising £5,000.

Contributor rewards range from a signed copy of the collection in return for a £25 donation, to those who donate £350 or more receiving the opportunity to name one of the tunes.