Gold Medallist Connor Sinclair featuring new-look Henderson pipes

As part of R.G. Hardie & Co.’s news that they’ve remodelled and narrowed their extensive line of bagpipes, we received a video of Highland Society of London Gold Medallist and Glenfiddich light music champion Connor Sinclair playing a new set of redesigned Peter Henderson pipes.

Along with the world-famous Callum Beaumont, Sinclair is one of the firm’s “Champions.” Both are involved in the development of new products.

After a few years away, Sinclair re-joined Field Marshal Montgomery under Pipe-Major Matt Wilson this year.

We hope you enjoy this brief selection from Connor Sinclair.